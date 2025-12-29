Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 10
News
Full Schedule

Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 3 - Wild Cards Everywhere!

December 29, 2025, 3:10pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas return for Episode 3, where wild cards are everywhere. That's Jorge Prado, RJ Hampshire, Joey Savatgy, Christian Craig, Shane McElrath, Garrett Marchbanks, Mitchell Oldenburg, Colt Nichols, and more. Then Kris Keefer breaks down the bikes. So many questions with this group. Who is ready to step up!?

Presented by Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Engine Ice, Maxima and Motosport.com.

If you missed it, watch episode one below:

2026 Monster Energy Supercross Preview Show Ep 1: Webb, Tomac, Lawrence, Sexton, Anderson

2026 Monster Energy Supercross Preview Show Ep 2: Roczen, Plessinger, Stewart, Cooper, H. Lawrence

Read Now
January 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted