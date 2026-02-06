Rolling
Haiden Deegan is on a roll right now. He’s won the last three races in a row, and he even swept the Triple Crown last week in Houston. He’s 19 points ahead of Max Anstie in second, so unless he has something major happen to disrupt his season it’s unlikely he’ll be caught, but that doesn’t lessen Deegan’s motivation to win races. At all. How many will he string together? -Aaron Hansel
Tight Race
Behind Deegan, things are tight in the 250SX west point standings, where Max Anstie holds second with 74 points, Michael Mosiman sits second with 73, and Ryder DiFrancesco controls third with 72 points. With the standings that close, any of these three could leave Glendale in second, or fourth! All three are having good seasons, so it’s going to be a fun scenario to watch if they get into a battle in Glendale. And with rank at stake, it makes it that much more exciting. -Hansel
Saturday, February 7
Smoother Waters
The first three races of the season were disastrous for Levi Kitchen. He salvaged the first two rounds, taking sixth and fourth after bad starts, but a DNF at A2 all but ended his shot at the title. The good news is, in Houston he was finally able to have a good night and escape drama. He wasn’t as fast as Deegan, but he did take second place, which is eons better than how it’s been going for him. Can he continue to sail smoothly in Glendale? -Hansel
Solid and Steady
Max Vohland has quietly been having a solid season. He hasn’t been in the spotlight much, but he’s been putting in solid laps every weekend. He even won a heat race in San Diego, and he took fifth and fourth at A2 and Houston. He’d have to have a tremendous night, but is it time to start thinking of him as a possible podium contender? -Hansel
Never Stop
Cooper Webb’s win in Houston was about the most Cooper Webb thing he could have done. After a frustrating first three rounds to start the season Webb was way down in points and was already talking about diminished title hopes. Then, when he needs it most, he goes out and gets the W in Houston. Quit is something Webb just doesn’t seem to have in him, and this win could be just what he needs to reinsert himself into the championship picture. Look for Webb to be more of a factor up front in Glendale this weekend. -Hansel
Racing’s Cruelty
If you’re Hunter Lawrence you’ve got to be wondering how many times the dice can be rolled before his number comes up. He’s been so close to winning a 450SX main event, and for a while in Houston, as they ran, he was about to get his first. Instead, he had to settle for his third second place in a row. To add insult to injury, Lawrence won one of the Triple Crown races while Webb, the overall winner, didn’t. Lawrence has got to be wondering when that win will finally come! We are too, but we know it’ll come at some point this season. Maybe in Glendale? -Hansel
Holeshot and Win
Ken Roczen is very good in Arizona. He’s won there several times, with the last win coming there in 2024, and he’s almost always on the podium. He’s also been fantastic so far in 2026, leading laps in multiple races, and he absolutely dominated the first Triple Crown race last week in Houston. If Roczen holeshots this weekend there’s a strong chance he just holds that lead the whole way through. -Hansel
Looking ahead to Saturday's Glendale SX, round five of the 17-round season...— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) February 2, 2026
Ken Roczen's 450SX results at State Farm Stadium:
8 main event starts
6 total podiums, including 3 wins
2.75 average finish#SXQuickStats #SXHistory #SXStats #Supercross pic.twitter.com/fB5o4oiJcF
Searching
With only one podium in four rounds, Chase Sexton has to be searching for something, anything to regain an edge. Sometimes all it takes is the good vibes of returning to a venue where you have won previously. Considering Chase won Glendale in 2025, could this be the boost in confidence he needs to do it again this weekend? -Sarah Whitmore
Rebound
After starting the season with two wins, Eli Tomac’s results have been trending in the wrong direction with a 3-4 at the last two rounds. However, it was a crash, not his riding, that kept him off the podium in Houston. Except the last two weeks has allowed Hunter Lawrence to close up the points chase, he now only sits four points behind Eli. Can Eli open it back up this weekend? -Whitmore
Halfway There
Jason Anderson has shown he still has the speed to run up front, but after missing most of 2025 with health issues, fitness is the biggest factor. Still with 5-11-4-6 finishes to start the year, a podium doesn’t seem like that big of a stretch. Especially at a track as hardpacked as Glendale. If he got a start, could he hang on long enough for a podium this weekend? -Whitmore