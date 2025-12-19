Results Archive
GNCC
GNCC Cruise
News
WSX
WSX Swedish GP
News
WSX
WSX South African GP
News
Full Schedule

Monster Energy SX Preview Show: EP 1 - Webb, Tomac, Lawrence, Sexton, Anderson

December 19, 2025, 11:25am
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

They're here! Ye olde annual Racer X Monster Energy preview shows! Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas break down the 450 field of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in four episodes. Who makes the coveted (because Steve started this beef) episode 1? How about past AMA Supercross Champions Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence? Plus, professional test rider Kris Keefer weighs in on the motorcycles!

Presented by Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Engine Ice, Maxima and Motosport.com

Read Now
January 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted