Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jason T Tino
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jhak Walker
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 16
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 24
News
Full Schedule

Nate Thrasher on SX Finale DNF: “My clutch system started to fail… It’s frustrating to end the last round with a mechanical issue”

May 12, 2026, 11:45am
Nate Thrasher on SX Finale DNF: “My clutch system started to fail… It’s frustrating to end the last round with a mechanical issue”
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

While all eyes were on the Cole Davies and Haiden Deegan battle in the 250SX season finale in Utah, there were several other things happening in the race you might have missed. Kawasaki Cameron McAdoo and Seth Hammaker both had crashes in the whoops section that led to a DNF, which was caught on the TV broadcast. Luckily, both riders are sore and do not have serious injuries.

Nate Thrasher was another rider that had a DNF in the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown. Thrasher posted to Instagram that his clutch system failed, resulting in the DNF. He is credited with 18th place after completing only 16 full laps to race winner Davies' 19 laps. 

Thrasher posted on Instagram:

“Last round was going really well for me. I felt good and comfortable all day — honestly the best I’ve felt all season. My starts held me back a bit, but I was able to manage and keep pushing forward. Unfortunately around lap five of the main event, my clutch system started to fail. I tried to salvage it and make the best of it, but it eventually gave out completely.

It’s frustrating to end the last round with a mechanical issue, especially with how much progress I felt like I was making. Still, I’m excited to carry this momentum into outdoors. Huge thanks to my team for all the hard work and support.”

Thrasher scored fifth in the 250SX East Division Championship, landing two podiums on the season including his win in Cleveland. That Cleveland SX Triple Crown win was a record-breaking sixth straight year with a win for the Tennessee native. That is the most consecutive years with a 250SX win!

The positive thing for Thrasher is he is healthy heading into the AMA Pro Motocross Championship as he is looking for a new contract for 2027.

Nate Thrasher's 2026 SX Results

Nate Thrasher

Nate Thrasher

Livingston, TN United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
18
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 		250SX ShowdownMay 9, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Supercross 
Philadelphia 		250SX EastApril 25, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Cleveland 		250SX EastApril 18, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Supercross 
Nashville 		250SX EastApril 11, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Supercross 
St. Louis 		250SX ShowdownApril 4, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
21
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastMarch 28, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Supercross 
Birmingham 		250SX ShowdownMarch 21, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX EastMarch 7, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastFebruary 28, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 21, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
Read Now
June 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted