2027 KTM XC and XC-F Range Hitting Dealerships Now
The following press release is from KTM:
GET READY TO DOMINATE THE COMPETITION WITH THE 2027 KTM XC RANGE
The 2027 KTM XC and XC-F range continues KTM’s longstanding Cross Country racing dominance, delivering a purpose-built package for Hare & Hound and Hare Scramble competition straight from the showroom floor.
With deep roots in modern GNCC competition, KTM Cross Country machinery has become synonymous with podium performance. For 2027, the XC and XC-F models build on this proven success, drawing directly from KTM Factory Racing experience to deliver race-ready handling, durability, and performance where it matters most – on the start line and through the final lap.
Visually, the 2027 KTM XC and KTM XC-F range adopts an updated colorway and graphic design that sharpens its Factory Racing identity. Bold new red highlights on the tank shrouds introduce a fresh accent while maintaining the unmistakable KTM aesthetic. Applied using KTM’s proven in-mold graphics technology, the finish delivers long-term durability to match the demands of Cross Country racing.
737612_MY27 KTM 450 XC-F-right-side-view_STUDIO KTM 737613_MY27 KTM 450 XC-F-left-side-view_STUDIO KTM 737614_MY27 KTM 450 XC-F-right-front-view_STUDIO KTM 737617_MY27 KTM 350 XC-F-right-side-view_STUDIO KTM 737618_MY27 KTM 300 XC-right-front-view_STUDIO KTM 737619_MY27 KTM 300 XC-right-side-view_STUDIO KTM 737620_MY27 KTM 250 XC-F-right-side-view_STUDIO KTM 737621_MY27 KTM 300 XC-left-side-view_STUDIO KTM 737626_MY27 KTM 250 XC-right-side-view_STUDIO KTM 737629_MY27 KTM 125 XC-right-side-view_STUDIO KTM
At the heart of each machine in the 2027 KTM XC range is a proven, class-leading engine with 6-gear transmissions developed specifically for the demands of Cross Country. Delivering the balance of stability, feel, and predictability required to sustain race pace, the lightweight chromoly steel frames position the engine perfectly for mass centralization and anti-squat.
Suspension is handled by the WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring forks and WP XACT shock, with standard settings shaped by extensive KTM Factory Racing experience. The result is assured front-end confidence, consistent rear-wheel traction, and reliable performance across long race distances and constantly changing terrain.
The 2027 KTM XC lineup offers racers a focused choice of proven, competition-ready engines:
- Fuel Injected 2-Stroke models:
KTM 125 XC, KTM 250 XC, KTM 300 XC
- 4-Stroke models
KTM 250 XC-F, KTM 350 XC-F, KTM 450 XC-F
749617_2027 KTM 300 XC _ KTM 350 XC-F - Static_STATIC KTM 749621_2027 KTM 300 XC _ KTM 350 XC-F - Action_ACTION KTM 749622_2027 KTM 300 XC _ KTM 350 XC-F - Action_ACTION KTM 749626_2027 KTM 300 XC _ KTM 125 XC - Action_ACTION KTM 749628_2027 KTM 300 XC _ KTM 125 XC - Static_ACTION_STATIC KTM 749632_2027 KTM XC Range- Static_STATIC KTM 749243_2027 KTM 300 XC-Action_ACTION KTM 749249_2027 KTM 300 XC-Action_ACTION KTM 749255_2027 KTM 300 XC-Action_ACTION KTM 749257_2027 KTM 300 XC-Action_ACTION KTM 749258_2027 KTM 125 XC - Action_ACTION KTM 749259_2027 KTM 125 XC - Action_ACTION KTM 749260_2027 KTM 125 XC - Action_ACTION KTM 749272_2027 KTM 300 XC - Static_STATIC KTM 749290_2027 KTM 125 XC - Detail_DETAILS_PARTS KTM 749295_2027 KTM XC - Detail_DETAILS_PARTS KTM 749296_2027 KTM XC - Detail_DETAILS_PARTS KTM 749300_2027 KTM 350 XC-F - Action_ACTION KTM 749302_2027 KTM 350 XC-F - Action_ACTION KTM 749304_2027 KTM 350 XC-F - Action_ACTION KTM 749307_2027 KTM 350 XC-F - Action_ACTION KTM 749310_2027 KTM 350 XC-F - Detail_DETAILS_PARTS KTM 749614_2027 KTM 350 XC-F - Detail_DETAILS_PARTS KTM
For riders seeking additional adjustability, 4-stroke KTM XC-F models are compatible with the optional Connectivity Unit Offroad, available through the KTM PowerParts catalog. Paired with the KTMconnect app, the system allows riders to refine engine characteristics to suit track conditions and personal preference.
With its combination of Factory Racing influenced chassis development, proven suspension components, race-focused engine line-up, and refreshed looks, the 2027 KTM XC and KTM XC-F range continues to set a benchmark for Cross Country performance.
Designed for riders who demand durability, precision, and race-winning capability, the 2027 KTM Cross Country motorcycles are arriving at authorized KTM dealerships now.
Discover more about the 2027 KTM Cross Country motorcycles at KTM.com.
Watch these new machines in action: