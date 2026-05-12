2027 KTM XC and XC-F Range Hitting Dealerships Now

The following press release is from KTM:

GET READY TO DOMINATE THE COMPETITION WITH THE 2027 KTM XC RANGE

The 2027 KTM XC and XC-F range continues KTM’s longstanding Cross Country racing dominance, delivering a purpose-built package for Hare & Hound and Hare Scramble competition straight from the showroom floor.

With deep roots in modern GNCC competition, KTM Cross Country machinery has become synonymous with podium performance. For 2027, the XC and XC-F models build on this proven success, drawing directly from KTM Factory Racing experience to deliver race-ready handling, durability, and performance where it matters most – on the start line and through the final lap.

Visually, the 2027 KTM XC and KTM XC-F range adopts an updated colorway and graphic design that sharpens its Factory Racing identity. Bold new red highlights on the tank shrouds introduce a fresh accent while maintaining the unmistakable KTM aesthetic. Applied using KTM’s proven in-mold graphics technology, the finish delivers long-term durability to match the demands of Cross Country racing.