It was a tough end of the season for both Seth Hammaker and Cameron McAdoo, who both suffered crashes in the whoops at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale.

The two teammates were battling over fourth place until they had separate, back-to-back crashes just seconds apart in the whoops section. Neither rider rejoined the race, both suffering DNFs (Hammaker 22nd and McAdoo 21st, officially). Luckily, both riders have checked out okay and are just banged up.

Watch their crashes at the 0:55 mark in the highlights video below: