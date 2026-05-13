Premium Air Filters Built for Long Life

ProFilter premium air filters blend advanced, high-quality materials with a proven dual-stage design to guard your machine’s intake against power-robbing dirt and engine-killing debris. Our unique heat-laminated foam layers—ranging in both thickness and function—flow air directly to your engine with minimal restriction while simultaneously trapping dirt, sand, and ultra-fine dust. Available for most major motorcycle, ATV, and side-by-side applications, each ProFilter also features a chemically-resistant construction for long life and painless cleaning, a broad surface area for easy oiling, and a greaseless foam ring to provide a perfect seal.