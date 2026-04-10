FIVE TO GO (Matthes)

We've got a tight points battle in the 450SX class, and what a time for the sport to have a couple of races on the main NBC network, right? I can only wish that Friends was the lead-in, but we'll take it, I suppose. As a season goes on, we usually start to see a rider or riders emerge and become sort of bulletproof to getting podiums, but this year's been a bit different. Whatever the opposite of bulletproof is, that's what we've got going on in the 450 class right now.

For example, co-points leader Eli Tomac: what the hell has been going on? Hurt? Setup issues? Fatigue? There's something happening with Eli right now, and it ain't good. Lackluster rides the last two weeks (even that third in Birmingham was a bit off, right?) have all of us wondering what's going on, as he's not looked one bit like the rider he was at the first nine rounds.

Now Hunter Lawrence has a wrist injury from the crash in Detroit. "People" around him say it's not a big deal, but Hunter mentioned it after last week, so one would think it does bother him out there in spots, right? He rode well in St. Louis, but not that well. So, is this a late-season lull? IDK, maybe he's not practicing as much due to the wrist and isn't as sharp?

Ken Roczen has zero questions about himself right now. #94's on a roll on his basically eight-year-old RMZ450 and is looking to make a comeback for the ages here. Starts, sprints—he's got it all right now. There's a train coming, and it's called Yellow Magic!

Chase Sexton... Can he get in the middle here and steal points away from the top three? Yeah man, there's not enough space on the internet to get to all the answers about what's been going on with the #4. But just like he did in his return race at Detroit, he can still fly.

Justin Cooper's got his starts back, he's happier with his shock now (Gilly's back!), and he's been riding much better lately. We have fewer questions about him right now other than, What happened earlier this year, J-Coop? Can he get in there and steal some points? Well, duh, he just did!

"When it's your year, it's your year," is what Cooper Webb told me last weekend after the race. So far, it's not been the year for the defending champion, but he's been a gamer each week trying to get to the front. Maybe he needs Justin Cooper's clutch setup or something because his starts have been there lately. He's crossed the finish line first just once this year, in a heat (remember he didn't win a race in his only overall victory, which was a Triple Crown), and although it's not looking like he can get into the mix and affect this title fight, it's Cooper Webb—I'm not saying no to this guy, ever.

Finally, a storm is brewing out there in central Florida that could throw a wrench in this thing. Good Gawd, that's Jett Lawrence's music playing!!! The Wunderkid is back on a bike this week, starting out slow, but in four weeks' time, could he show up to help big bro? Never say never, I suppose.

Good series we've got going on here. Stick around and watch the must-see TV.

Pro Perspective (JT)

Cole Davies has extended his lead to 11 points as the 250SX East series heads to Nashville. He had a three-race win streak until finishing second to Deegan in St. Louis, and it "feels" like he's in firm command. For Seth Hammaker, the ask is clear: stem the momentum and turn the tide on the championship direction. "Can he do that?" is a question to be asked each Saturday. I am more interested in the "how" he will go about it.

On the podium in St. Louis, I asked Hammaker what the plan was from here to close the gap. He mentioned he might have to raise his risk level and take more chances. That is a clear change from what he's been working on for the last two seasons. That higher-risk approach didn't seem to pay dividends, as it often resulted in big crashes and subsequent injuries. It brought speed and intensity, but not in a sustainable way. Now, faced with a points situation going in the wrong direction, Seth is pondering a return to that riskier approach. The likely thought behind this is a slight move back toward that past version, maybe just a half measure. Going full noise in that direction seems like a bad bet, and one I would think he didn't necessarily mean. The trick, and a lucrative one, would be to introduce a bit more risk but in a calculated, well-timed way. I say trick because it is indeed tricky by nature. Knowing how much more aggression to allow, how much more to let the front tire push, and when to back out of things when your crash alarm is a blaring code red... that's the tough part. There is no magic button to push on how to get it right. Seth already had big crashes in Daytona and Indy that, thankfully, didn't do too much harm. If that was the "measured" approach, what does it look like if he really uncorks the crazy?

I think there are two basic approaches here. First, stay the course and try to claw back points methodically while also leaving the door open for a Davies mistake. Rack up podiums and keep the pressure on. The proverbial "trust the process" may not seem to be enough, but that is why trust is needed; if it were the easy route to adopt, trust would be unnecessary. Second, turn up the risk ratio and get a little nuts. This will likely work right up until it doesn't. Is that this weekend, or in Philly, or does it work all the way to Utah? It's impossible to know, but anyone with experience will tell you that taking a lot of risks is a "when, not if" scenario. Can Seth find the magic equation of sprinkling a bit more intensity without crossing the Rubicon? That, my friends, is why we watch every Saturday.