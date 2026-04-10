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Video: Nashville Supercross Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage

April 10, 2026, 7:50pm
Nashville, TN NashvilleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

6D Helmets presents your First Look at Nissan Stadium for the Nashville Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round 14 of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Featured riders include: Joey Savatgy, Dean Wilson, Nate Thrasher, Devin Simonson, Coty Schock, Gavin Towers, and more.

Edit and Film: Rob Filebark

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

  • Supercross

    St. Louis

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, April 4
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      Live
      April 4 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
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      Live
      April 4 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
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      April 4 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
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      April 4 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
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      April 4 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
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