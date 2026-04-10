6D Helmets presents your First Look at Nissan Stadium for the Nashville Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round 14 of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Featured riders include: Joey Savatgy, Dean Wilson, Nate Thrasher, Devin Simonson, Coty Schock, Gavin Towers, and more.

Edit and Film: Rob Filebark

6D Helmets

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