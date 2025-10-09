Results Archive
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Camp Coker Bullet
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Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
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  1. Angus Riordan
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MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
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MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Guillem Farres
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Supercross
St. Louis
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450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
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250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Seth Hammaker
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Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
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250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Devin Simonson
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MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Dukes
Sat Apr 18
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Cleveland
Sat Apr 18
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 19
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 25
News
Full Schedule

2026 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Sardegna (Italy): MXGP Results

EMX125 & EMX250
Riola Sardo
Sardinia, Italy Italy
Live Now

MXGP Results

Rider Bike
1 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium KTM
2 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands Honda
3 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France Kawasaki
4 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands Husqvarna
5 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Honda
6 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy KTM
7 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France Honda
8 Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy Fantic
9 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Yamaha
10 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Kawasaki
11 Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain KTM
12 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France Yamaha
13 Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk The Netherlands KTM
14 Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom Triumph
15 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa Ducati
16 Jorgen Talviku Jorgen Talviku Estonia Yamaha
17 Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Beta
18 Maximilian Spies Maximilian Spies Germany KTM
19 Brent Van Doninck Brent Van Doninck Belgium Fantic
20 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Honda
21 Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy KTM
22 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia KTM
23 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Ducati
24 Adam Sterry Adam Sterry United Kingdom KTM
25 Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy Ducati
26 Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France Honda
27 Matteo Del Coco Matteo Del Coco Italy Husqvarna
28 Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga The Netherlands Beta
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