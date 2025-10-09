2026 FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP of Sardegna (Italy): MXGP Results EMX125 & EMX250
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MXGP Results
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|KTM
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Honda
|3
|Romain Febvre
|Kawasaki
|4
|Kay de Wolf
|Husqvarna
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|Honda
|6
|Andrea Adamo
|KTM
|7
|Tom Vialle
|Honda
|8
|Alberto Forato
|Fantic
|9
|Tim Gajser
|Yamaha
|10
|Pauls Jonass
|Kawasaki
|11
|Oriol Oliver
|KTM
|12
|Maxime Renaux
|Yamaha
|13
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|KTM
|14
|Ben Watson
|Triumph
|15
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|Ducati
|16
|Jorgen Talviku
|Yamaha
|17
|Jago Geerts
|Beta
|18
|Maximilian Spies
|KTM
|19
|Brent Van Doninck
|Fantic
|20
|Kevin Horgmo
|Honda
|21
|Mattia Guadagnini
|KTM
|22
|Jan Pancar
|KTM
|23
|Jeremy Seewer
|Ducati
|24
|Adam Sterry
|KTM
|25
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|Ducati
|26
|Thibault Benistant
|Honda
|27
|Matteo Del Coco
|Husqvarna
|28
|Rick Elzinga
|Beta