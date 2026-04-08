Update: Honda Announces Shimoda Has Left Fibula Fracture

Well, right after Shimoda announced his injury is "not severe," Honda drops a press release announcing Shimoda has...a fractured left fibula! Although it will not require surgery, this seems like it is kinda serious, Jo!

The PR below is from Honda:

Shimoda Diagnosed with Fibula Fracture Following St. Louis Crash

No surgery required for the reigning 250 SuperMotocross Champion

Shimoda expected to be ready in time for AMA Pro Motocross opener

TORRANCE, Calif. – Following a crash during Saturday’s AMA Supercross round in St. Louis, Honda HRC Progressive rider Jo Shimoda will miss the remainder of the series.

Initial evaluation at the track did not indicate a fracture, but imaging conducted Tuesday in Clermont, Florida, confirmed a small fracture of Shimoda’s left fibula. The injury is non-displaced and will not require surgery; however, Shimoda will wear an orthopedic boot for two to three weeks. The Japanese racer is expected to return in time for the May 30 AMA Pro Motocross season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, where Honda HRC Progressive expects to have its full rider roster in action.

“Jo is a resilient competitor, and we’re confident he’ll make a full recovery,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing & Experiential at American Honda. “We fully expect him to be a contender for the 250 AMA Pro Motocross crown, and to fight hard in defense of his SuperMotocross Championship. Our team will provide all the support he needs during his rehab to ensure he’s ready to compete at the highest level.”