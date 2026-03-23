Behind them, there was a pile-up on the exit of turn one as Calvin Vlaanderen tangled with Gajser, putting the Red Bull Ducati Factory MX Team rider on the ground and collecting the MRT Racing Team Beta of Jago Geerts, plus Honda HRC Petronas’ home hero Ruben Fernandez, to the anguish of the crowd!

Vialle held on to lead into the first full lap, under pressure from Coenen and Herlings. Then the trio hit the wave section almost bar-to-bar-to-bar, the Belgian using a fast outside line to dive into the lead, but “The Bullet” was frustrated in his first effort to get past his teammate. He had to wait for another full lap to make the move, by which time Coenen had already started to get the hammer down.

Maxime Renaux was ahead of his Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP teammate Gajser outside the top five, with Kay de Wolf in eighth for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing. Coenen hit his top pace with a blazing Acerbis Fastest Lap of the whole day on lap four of the race, rapidly extending his lead but never looking like he was pushing too hard, too soon.

Renaux started to move up the order, passing Adamo at the end of the longest jump section on lap seven, and as he started to look interested in the next spot, Febvre passed Vialle for third with a big double jump that only the 450cc machines could attempt, right in front of the packed grandstands! Renaux was able to get up to fourth with three laps to go, a confidence-boosting ride for the Yamaha man.

Gajser also got past Adamo over a big tabletop jump on lap 15, leaving the Italian in seventh, while Ben Watson claimed his best MXGP result in Spain with a solid ride to eighth for Dirt Store Triumph Racing. Mattia Guadagnini took ninth for Venrooy KTM, and De Wolf faded to tenth in his first race back from injury.

Coenen took his 38th GP race win by over 20 seconds, and left his competition scratching their heads as he also took the Championship lead from Vialle.

Straight out of the gate in the second race, Watson’s good weekend took an unfortunate turn as he clashed with Herlings and hit the floor! Flashing round the outside was his domestic Championship rival Oriol Oliver, taking his first Fox Holeshot Award in MXGP for Gabriel SS24 KTM to the roar of his countrymen in the crowd! The two Red Bull KTMs of Adamo and Coenen were in his wake, and this time Vlaanderen started will in fourth, although he was passed by Herlings for that spot after a third of a lap!

Before they crossed the finish line for the first time, both Coenen and Herlings had got past Adamo, then in successive laps the top two blitzed past the Spaniard through the waves, as Herlings tried grimly to hang on to the pace of the teenager. Even a momentary stall for Lucas didn’t give his rivals any hope, and while Herlings kept the gap to a slightly lower 12 seconds at the close, it was still a dominant performance for Coenen.

Febvre got up to third by lap five, but Gajser looked to have found more speed and was closing on his long-time rival. On a fast right-hand corner the Frenchman got crossed up and went down hard, unable to get upright for several minutes and was helped off the circuit, not looking seriously hurt but too far down to contemplate returning to action. It was his first non-score in a full GP race since July 2024.

Behind Gajser, Adamo took a season-best fourth, and Vlaanderen a fine fifth after passing Vialle. Renaux also passed his fellow Frenchman for the second time in the GP, giving him sixth in the race and fourth in the GP behind his teammate Gajser. Adamo was fifth overall ahead of Vialle and De Wolf, who improved to a steady eighth in race two. Pauls Jonass, a non-scorer after a crash in race one, took ninth in the second outing ahead of Forato. The Italian took tenth overall behind Vlaanderen. Febvre’s single result was still enough for eighth overall.

Fernandez had a better second race, still feeling unwell but struggling to eleventh in both race two and the overall, and the fast-starting Oliver ended the race in twelfth.

For the first time ever, Lucas Coenen was presented with a red plate on a GP podium. He had worn a red plate after the first MX2 Qualifying Race of 2024, but swiftly lost it with a crash that day. He now leads the series by eight points over Herlings, with Vialle another five further back. Febvre remains in fourth, level with Renaux and with Gajser just one point behind.