2026 FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP of Andalucia (Spain): MXGP Results EMX125 & EMX250
March 22, 2026
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|24:43.682
|0.000
|KTM
|2
|Tom Vialle
|24:59.232
|15.550
|Honda
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|25:01.044
|17.362
|Yamaha
|4
|Romain Febvre
|25:01.946
|18.264
|Kawasaki
|5
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|25:12.404
|28.722
|Ducati
|6
|Andrea Adamo
|25:15.263
|31.581
|KTM
|7
|Mattia Guadagnini
|25:17.213
|33.531
|KTM
|8
|Tim Gajser
|25:20.556
|36.874
|Yamaha
|9
|Ben Watson
|25:26.559
|42.877
|Triumph
|10
|Alberto Forato
|25:28.335
|44.653
|Fantic
|11
|Jeffrey Herlings
|25:30.715
|47.033
|Honda
|12
|Kay de Wolf
|25:43.699
|1:00.017
|Husqvarna
|13
|Kevin Horgmo
|25:46.436
|1:02.754
|Honda
|14
|Brent Van Doninck
|25:48.157
|1:04.475
|Fantic
|15
|Oriol Oliver
|25:51.812
|1:08.130
|KTM
|16
|Pauls Jonass
|25:59.717
|1:16.035
|Kawasaki
|17
|Ruben Fernandez
|26:05.532
|1:21.850
|Honda
|18
|Enzo Lopes
|26:08.421
|1:24.739
|Honda
|19
|Kevin Brumann
|26:11.602
|1:27.920
|Husqvarna
|20
|Jago Geerts
|26:12.733
|1:29.051
|Beta
|21
|Jan Pancar
|26:21.824
|1:38.142
|KTM
|22
|Jeremy Seewer
|26:22.812
|1:39.130
|Ducati
|23
|Jose Butron
|26:35.637
|1:51.955
|KTM
|24
|Nico Greutmann
|24:45.444
|-1 Lap
|Honda
|25
|Adam Sterry
|25:10.012
|24.568
|KTM
|26
|Victor Alonso
|25:14.386
|28.942
|Ducati
|27
|Ander Valentin
|25:18.520
|33.076
|Triumph
|28
|Jayden Ashwell
|26:03.433
|-2 Laps
|Triumph
|29
|Bruno Darias Vapanen
|26:10.341
|6.908
|KTM
|30
|Samuel Nilsson
|2:01.181
|-13 Laps
|Yamaha
|DNS
|Thibault Benistant
|Honda