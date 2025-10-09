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Full Schedule

2026 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Andalucia (Spain): MXGP Results

EMX125 & EMX250
Almonte
Almonte, Spain Spain
March 22, 2026

MXGP Qualifying Race Results

Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen 24:43.682 0.000 Belgium KTM
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 24:59.232 15.550 France Honda
3 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux 25:01.044 17.362 France Yamaha
4 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre 25:01.946 18.264 France Kawasaki
5 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen 25:12.404 28.722 South Africa Ducati
6 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo 25:15.263 31.581 Italy KTM
7 Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini 25:17.213 33.531 Italy KTM
8 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser 25:20.556 36.874 Slovenia Yamaha
9 Ben Watson Ben Watson 25:26.559 42.877 United Kingdom Triumph
10 Alberto Forato Alberto Forato 25:28.335 44.653 Italy Fantic
11 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings 25:30.715 47.033 The Netherlands Honda
12 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf 25:43.699 1:00.017 The Netherlands Husqvarna
13 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo 25:46.436 1:02.754 Norway Honda
14 Brent Van Doninck Brent Van Doninck 25:48.157 1:04.475 Belgium Fantic
15 Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver 25:51.812 1:08.130 Spain KTM
16 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass 25:59.717 1:16.035 Latvia Kawasaki
17 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez 26:05.532 1:21.850 Spain Honda
18 Enzo Lopes Enzo Lopes 26:08.421 1:24.739 Brazil Honda
19 Kevin Brumann Kevin Brumann 26:11.602 1:27.920 Switzerland Husqvarna
20 Jago Geerts Jago Geerts 26:12.733 1:29.051 Belgium Beta
21 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar 26:21.824 1:38.142 Slovenia KTM
22 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer 26:22.812 1:39.130 Switzerland Ducati
23 Jose Butron Jose Butron 26:35.637 1:51.955 Spain KTM
24 Nico Greutmann Nico Greutmann 24:45.444 -1 Lap Honda
25 Adam Sterry Adam Sterry 25:10.012 24.568 United Kingdom KTM
26 Victor Alonso Victor Alonso 25:14.386 28.942 Spain Ducati
27 Ander Valentin Ander Valentin 25:18.520 33.076 Spain Triumph
28 Jayden Ashwell Jayden Ashwell 26:03.433 -2 Laps Zimbabwe Triumph
29 Bruno Darias Vapanen Bruno Darias Vapanen 26:10.341 6.908 Spain KTM
30 Samuel Nilsson Samuel Nilsson 2:01.181 -13 Laps Spain Yamaha
DNS Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France Honda
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