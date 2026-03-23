When the kid is on, he is nearly unbeatable and yesterday in Almonte, Spain, Red Bull KTM factory rider, Lucas Coenen showed speed that was unmatchable by any of his rivals. Blazing starts, quickly to the front and looking like a future world champion, there isn’t a lot to add to what was a perfect weekend, with 1-1-1 results and the red plate in the MXGP championship.

Coming into the second round of the FIM world motocross championship, it would have been easy to select HRC factory rider, Jeffrey Herlings as a heavy favourite. His 1-1 victory in the opening round in Argentina looked as good as anything he had done in the past. He had also beaten defending MXGP Champion Romain Febvre in deep sand in Lierop and Oss, in international races in The Netherlands. But even “The Bullet” didn’t have anything for the Belgian teenager in the rough sand track of Almonte.

As for Coenen, his delicate procession of perfection around this very difficult circuit showed that his performance in Argentina was definitely something that we won’t see much of in 2026.

MXlarge: Just quickly on Saturday, both you and Sasha won the qualification race, which must have been nice to celebrate that a little on Saturday night?Lucas Coenen: Yes, it was fun, 1-1 for us both was amazing.

How did that win on Saturday feel?

A win is never easy, but I really enjoyed it out there. I made a big mistake at one point, but I’m trying to push myself and learn, even on the difficult sections. The track is fun but very technical, so tomorrow is going to be tough, but I’m looking forward to some good battles.

It was a very tough circuit, and you were perfect all weekend. What can you say about this win?

Overall, the track suited me. Took some good starts and had some good lines. I think I was always second out of the start, and that was good. I made quick passes and went out there and rode my own race. I took three moto wins, so the perfect weekend.

They held the gate a lot time in that opening moto and even though you won, it looked like it took great concentration on that start. Did that cause any problems?

I mean, feeling good, the start I had trouble (with them holding it longer), but then I locked in and took second behind Tom, but I passed him and then I got a gap and controlled it. I’m not thinking about the championship, just focusing on myself and I’m loving it.