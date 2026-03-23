The 2026 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross just keeps delivering! Eli Tomac was in an LCQ, Justin Cooper transferred out of his heat race despite getting his leg caught in Tomac’s rear wheel, Haiden Deegan had a win taken away, and more! With so much taking place, we were left with plenty of questions, which we fired off to former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.

What kind of changes did the dirt go through throughout the day, and how tough is it from a rider’s perspective when the track changes so much?

The toughest aspect for maintaining the dirt was the bright sunshine. The dirt wasn’t sifted through as much as anyone would like, leaving big chunks of clay and rocks, but the varying moisture was difficult to chase as the sun moved across the sky. Ideally, the SMX track crew could water it heavily and let it work in through the day and into the evening. With qualifying sessions before noon, the ask is to have it stay ideal for nearly ten hours. That is basically impossible to execute. So, having a track in good condition at noon is really what makes it so difficult to chase later in the evening. They can’t water it as much as they would like during the day so it’s a perpetual chase to keep it tacky but not overdo it, either. Had it been overcast or cooler, this job would have been much easier. The great weather is a Godsend for fans but very difficult for track maintenance.

The riders are chasing it, too. Cooper Webb made mention of it after the heat race. I think this may have been what Eli Tomac struggled with in the main event. The track went from reasonable to bad for the 450 main.

Take us through the heat race incident in which Justin Cooper’s leg got caught in Tomac’s rear wheel. You don’t see that often! How’d that happen?

This is just bad luck. Tomac ran Cooper wide in a very typical block pass. JC32 lost his balance and leaned downward toward Tomac as he was waiting for him to clear. He put his leg down out of instinct and the forward spin of Tomac’s rear wheel sucked his leg right in. There were several variables that needed to align for this to happen and they all did. If you watch the replay, watch how violently Cooper’s head whips as he is rag dolled along behind Tomac. That is what worried me the most.