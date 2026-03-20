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How to Watch: Birmingham SX and MXGP of Andalucia TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Birmingham SX and MXGP of Andalucia TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

March 20, 2026, 6:00am
Almonte, Spain MXGP of Andalucia (Spain)FIM Motocross World Championship

The tenth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, March 21, as Protective Stadium hosts the Birmingham Supercross. This will be the first of three 250SX East/West Showdowns of the '26 season (fourth round for 250SX East and round seven for 250SX West).

Check out how to watch the Birmingham SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Birmingham for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for the Birmingham SX: the heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock, starting off with the heat races. On Sunday, an encore presentation of the night show will broadcast on NBC starting at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific. 

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Birmingham also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round two MXGP of Andalucia in Spain. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the delayed broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday afternoon, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is off this weekend but will be back with the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC next weekend on March 28 and 29.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Birmingham

     SMX Next
    Saturday, March 21
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 21 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 21 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 21 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      March 22 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
Birmingham Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Andalucia (Spain)

     EMX125 & EMX250
    Sunday, March 22
    • Studio Show 
      Live
      March 21 - 6:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      March 21 - 8:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      March 21 - 9:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 1 
      Live
      March 21 - 9:55 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 1 
      Live
      March 21 - 10:40 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      March 21 - 11:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      March 21 - 12:25 PM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 2 
      Live
      March 22 - 3:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 2 
      Live
      March 22 - 5:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      March 22 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      March 22 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      March 22 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      March 22 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2
      March 22 - 3:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2
      March 22 - 3:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
MXGP of Andalucia MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Birmingham

     250SX East/West Showdown
    SMX Next
    Saturday, March 21
    Protective Stadium
    Birmingham, AL United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (CDT)
    Thursday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    Friday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration
    12:30pm3:30pm 12:30pm – 3:30pm Sound Testing
    1:00pm4:00pm 1:00pm – 4:00pm Technical inspection
    8:00am11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours
    Saturday
    8:00am6:00pm 8:00am – 6:00pm Industry Services
    8:00am11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm AMA Registration
    10:00am10:30am 10:00am – 10:30am Rider Track Walk
    10:30am10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium)
    10:45am11:00am 10:45am – 11:00am Chapel Service (Podium)
    7:30am 7:30am Working Paddock Hours
    10:00am 10:00am Saturday Autogate Closes
    12:00pm3:30pm 12:00pm – 3:30pm Race Day Live Peacock
    11:00am 11:00am FanFest/Doors Open
    5:00pm 5:00pm FanFest Close
    11:34am11:42am 11:34am – 11:42am SMX Next Free Practice Peacock
    11:47am11:59am 11:47am – 11:59am 250 Overflow Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    12:04pm12:16pm 12:04pm – 12:16pm 250 East Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    12:21pm12:33pm 12:21pm – 12:33pm 250 West Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    12:38pm12:50pm 12:38pm – 12:50pm 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    12:55pm1:07pm 12:55pm – 1:07pm 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    1:12pm1:24pm 1:12pm – 1:24pm 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    1:24pm1:34pm 1:24pm – 1:34pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    1:34pm2:04pm 1:34pm – 2:04pm Track Maintenance
    2:04pm2:16pm 2:04pm – 2:16pm SMX Next Qualifying
    2:21pm2:33pm 2:21pm – 2:33pm 250 Overflow Qualifying
    2:38pm2:50pm 2:38pm – 2:50pm 250 West Qualifying
    2:55pm3:07pm 2:55pm – 3:07pm 250 East Qualifying
    3:12pm3:24pm 3:12pm – 3:24pm 450 Group A Qualifying
    3:29pm3:41pm 3:29pm – 3:41pm 450 Group B Qualifying
    3:46pm3:58pm 3:46pm – 3:58pm 450 Group C Qualifying
    4:03pm4:15pm 4:03pm – 4:15pm SMX Next Qualifying
    4:15pm4:25pm 4:15pm – 4:25pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    4:25pm4:35pm 4:25pm – 4:35pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    4:35pm5:15pm 4:35pm – 5:15pm Track Maintenance
    5:30pm6:06pm 5:30pm – 6:06pm Opening Ceremonies
    6:06pm6:14pm 6:06pm – 6:14pm 250 West Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    6:20pm6:28pm 6:20pm – 6:28pm 250 East Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    6:34pm6:42pm 6:34pm – 6:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    6:48pm6:56pm 6:48pm – 6:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    6:56pm7:03pm 6:56pm – 7:03pm Track Maintenance
    7:03pm7:06pm 7:03pm – 7:06pm SMX Next Sighting Lap
    7:08pm7:18pm 7:08pm – 7:18pm SMX Next Main Event – 8 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders
    7:18pm7:23pm 7:18pm – 7:23pm SMX Next Victory Circle
    7:23pm7:30pm 7:23pm – 7:30pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    7:34pm7:41pm 7:34pm – 7:41pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    7:41pm7:50pm 7:41pm – 7:50pm Track Maintenance
    7:50pm7:53pm 7:50pm – 7:53pm 250 Sighting Lap
    7:55pm8:12pm 7:55pm – 8:12pm 250 East/West Showdown Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    8:12pm8:19pm 8:12pm – 8:19pm 250 Victory Circle
    8:19pm8:24pm 8:19pm – 8:24pm Track Maintenance
    8:24pm8:27pm 8:24pm – 8:27pm 450 Sighting Lap
    8:29pm8:51pm 8:29pm – 8:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    8:51pm9:00pm 8:51pm – 9:00pm 450 Victory Circle
Birmingham Supercross Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: All Times Local to Birmingham, Alabama (Central time).

Birmingham SX schedule
Birmingham SX schedule SMX

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Click through the full program below!

General Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Birmingham Supercross

Birmingham Supercross Race Center

Birmingham Supercross Injury Report

Birmingham Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

Birmingham - SMX Next Provisional Entry List

March 21, 2026
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Revised: March 19 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Jeremy Fappani Jeremy Fappani Scottsdale, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
9 Ryder Malinoski Ryder Malinoski New Wyoming, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman Burleson, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F
14 Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina St. Louis, MO United States Yamaha YZ250F
18 Gabriel Andrigo Gabriel Andrigo Brazil Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Birmingham - 250SX Showdown Provisional Entry List

March 21, 2026
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Revised: March 17 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
10 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
19 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
22 Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
Full Entry List
Supercross

Birmingham - 450SX Provisional Entry List

March 21, 2026
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Revised: March 17 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
20 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 450-X
Full Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Andalucia

TIMETABLE

MXGP ENTRY LIST

MX2 ENTRY LIST

EMX250 ENTRY LIST

EMX125 ENTRY LIST

Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

SX Preview Show: Episode 5 – The 250SX Class: Hampshire, Vialle, Deegan, Kitchen, and More! Tue Jan 7 SX Preview Show: Episode 5 – The 250SX Class: Hampshire, Vialle, Deegan, Kitchen, and More! SX Preview Show: Episode 4 – Where Do They Slot In? Prado, Ferrandis, Bloss, Savatgy, Nichols, McElrath, and More! Mon Jan 6 SX Preview Show: Episode 4 – Where Do They Slot In? Prado, Ferrandis, Bloss, Savatgy, Nichols, McElrath, and More! SX Preview Show: Episode 3 - They Can Win! Roczen, Anderson, Plessinger & More Fri Jan 3 SX Preview Show: Episode 3 - They Can Win! Roczen, Anderson, Plessinger & More SX Preview Show: Episode 2 - The Targets: The Lawrence Brothers Thu Jan 2 SX Preview Show: Episode 2 - The Targets: The Lawrence Brothers SX Preview Show: Episode 1 - Challengers Feat. Tomac, Webb & Sexton Tue Dec 31 SX Preview Show: Episode 1 - Challengers Feat. Tomac, Webb & Sexton

Follow

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Follow Racer X on Social Media

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YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Protective Stadium
Address: 1020 24th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific 

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Birmingham Supercross.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Check out the track layout for round ten.

  • Rd10_Birmingham_Overview01
    Rd10_Birmingham_Overview01 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd10_Birmingham_Overview02
    Rd10_Birmingham_Overview02 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd10_Birmingham_Overview03
    Rd10_Birmingham_Overview03 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd10_Birmingham_Overview04
    Rd10_Birmingham_Overview04 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd10_Birmingham_Overview05
    Rd10_Birmingham_Overview05 SupercrossLIVE

2026 Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 64
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 63
3Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 62
4Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 62
5Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 55
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 196
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 192
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 171
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 168
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 140
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 50
2Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 47
3Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 43
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 41
5Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 38
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 50
2Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 50
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 48
4Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 42
5Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 36
Full Standings
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