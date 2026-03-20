The tenth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, March 21, as Protective Stadium hosts the Birmingham Supercross. This will be the first of three 250SX East/West Showdowns of the '26 season (fourth round for 250SX East and round seven for 250SX West).

Check out how to watch the Birmingham SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Birmingham for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for the Birmingham SX: the heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock, starting off with the heat races. On Sunday, an encore presentation of the night show will broadcast on NBC starting at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Birmingham also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round two MXGP of Andalucia in Spain. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the delayed broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday afternoon, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is off this weekend but will be back with the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC next weekend on March 28 and 29.

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Monster Energy AMA Supercross