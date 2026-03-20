Watch: Birmingham Supercross Preview and Injury Report
March 20, 2026, 9:30am
Note, Joey Savatgy AND Chase Sexton were announced as OUT after this video.
Read the update on Savatgy and Sexton:
Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview for round ten of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross at in Birmingham, Alabama , for the Birmingham SX. This is the first 250SX East/West Showdown of the season. Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report. After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.
- Supercross
BirminghamSMX Next
Saturday, March 21