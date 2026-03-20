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Watch: Birmingham Supercross Preview and Injury Report

March 20, 2026, 9:30am
Birmingham, AL BirminghamMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Note, Joey Savatgy AND Chase Sexton were announced as OUT after this video.

Read the update on Savatgy and Sexton:

Recommended Reading

Kawasaki: Chase Sexton Returns to Riding But is Out for Birmingham SX Thu Mar 19 Kawasaki: Chase Sexton Returns to Riding But is Out for Birmingham SX Joey Savatgy (Foot Injury) Out for Birmingham Supercross Thu Mar 19 Joey Savatgy (Foot Injury) Out for Birmingham Supercross

Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview for round ten of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross at in Birmingham, Alabama , for the Birmingham SX. This is the first 250SX East/West Showdown of the season. Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report. After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.

Read the full text version of the injury report.

  • Supercross

    Birmingham

     SMX Next
    Saturday, March 21
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 21 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 21 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 21 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      March 22 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
Birmingham Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
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