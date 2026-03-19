The tenth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Jason Anderson - Ongoing Medical Issues | Out

Anderson is dealing with a medical issue related to his thyroid that’s been restricting the amount of time he can train and ride. He’s stepping away from racing for the time being to work on his health. Check out this interview he did several months ago with Jamie Guida for more information on his condition.

Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out

Barcia hasn’t raced since crashing at A1 and sustaining a concussion and two broken bones in his back. He’s back on the bike, but at this time we don’t have an ETA on his return.

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss broke his wrist on press day before A1 and is out for the season.

Josh Cartwright – Knee | Out

Cartwright went down in Indianapolis and sustained a suspected torn ACL. He’s out for the immediate future.