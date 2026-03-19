The tenth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450SX
Jason Anderson - Ongoing Medical Issues | Out
Anderson is dealing with a medical issue related to his thyroid that’s been restricting the amount of time he can train and ride. He’s stepping away from racing for the time being to work on his health. Check out this interview he did several months ago with Jamie Guida for more information on his condition.
Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out
Barcia hasn’t raced since crashing at A1 and sustaining a concussion and two broken bones in his back. He’s back on the bike, but at this time we don’t have an ETA on his return.
Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out
Bloss broke his wrist on press day before A1 and is out for the season.
Josh Cartwright – Knee | Out
Cartwright went down in Indianapolis and sustained a suspected torn ACL. He’s out for the immediate future.
Cade Clason – Collarbone | In
Clason will return to racing in Birmingham after breaking his collarbone in Houston.
Dylan Ferrandis – Thumb | Out
Ferrandis sprained his thumb when he went down in his heat race in Daytona. He attempted to race the main event, but pulled out early. He also missed Indianapolis due to insufficient grip strength. After returning to practice this week, Ferrandis and the team determined his hand strength has not yet returned to a level that would allow him to compete safely and effectively.
Austin Forkner – Hand | Out
Forkner was scheduled to make his return to racing in Birmingham, but that's changed and he will not line up this weekend. At this time we do not have an ETA on his return.
RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out
Hampshire is currently sidelined with two broken (and one displaced) metatarsals after his handlebars came down on his foot in a crash that happened before Seattle. We do not currently have a timetable on his return.
Logan Karnow – Collarbone, Shoulder, Ribs | Out
Karnow underwent surgery after breaking his collarbone, several ribs, and tearing his coracoclavicular ligament in San Diego. He’s aiming to return at Nashville.
Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out
Lawrence is currently out with a fractured foot/ankle, which he injured before the season. He’s expected to get back on the gate before supercross ends, but as of now we aren’t sure when that will be.
Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out
Miller is out after a big crash in Glendale, in which he suffered a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia.
Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out
Oldenburg sustained a concussion and broke his left arm in San Diego. He’s out for the season.
Joey Savatgy – Foot | Out
Savatgy broke a medial cuneiform in his foot in Indianapolis, but wanted to give it a go in Birmingham. However, he attempted to ride today (Thursday) and his foot wasn't healed enough to the point where it was safe to race. Savatgy is also in a tremendous amount of pain. He's out for Birmingham.
Chase Sexton – Back, Hip | TBD
Sexton crashed before Daytona and hasn’t race since due to pain in his lower back and hip. Word is he’s expected to line up in Birmingham, but at time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation on his status for the weekend.
250SX East Division
Drew Adams – Thumb | Out
Adams suffered a broken thumb in Daytona. Nick Romano will be filling in for him for the remainder of the 2026 250SX East Division Championship.
Casey Cochran – Collarbone | Out
Cochran is currently out with a broken collarbone, which he sustained before the beginning of the 250SX East Division championship, but it won’t be in Indianapolis.
Gage Linville – Ribs, Liver, Lung | Out
Linville hopes to come back before the end of the season after suffering “five broken ribs, grade three lacerated liver, and a small collapsed lung,” while preparing for the beginning of the 250SX East Division.
Ty Masterpool – Shoulder | Out
Masterpool sustained a torn labrum while preparing for Arlington, which requires surgery. He’s out for the season.
Leum Oehlhof – Femur | Out
Oehlhof broke his femur while practicing before Birmingham. He’s out for the season.
Bryce Shelley – Foot | Out
Shelley broke his foot in Indianapolis. He’s had surgery and is on the mend.
250SX West Division
The 250SX West Division resumes racing this weekend in Birmingham for the 250SX East/West Showdown format.
Max Anstie – Appendix | In
Anstie developed acute abdominal pain after Seattle and ended up having to have an appendectomy. He’s in for Birmingham.
Julien Beaumer – Back | Out
Beaumer is out for all of supercross due to a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra, sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs.
Anthony Bourdon – Arms | Out
Bourdon sustained ligament damage and multiple fractures to both wrists while practicing during the week before Glendale.
Jack Chambers – Wrist | Out
Chambers is out with a broken wrist, sustained while practicing. He’s out for Birmingham.
Ty Freehill – Wrist | Out
Freehill dislocated his wrist in his heat race at A2. He hasn’t race since, and won’t line up in Birmingham.
Chance Hymas – Shoulder | Out
Hymas is recovering after dislocating his left shoulder in a first turn pileup at A2. He won’t be lining up in Birmingham.
Matti Jorgensen – Wrist | Out
Jorgensen dislocated and broke his wrist while practicing roughly two weeks ago. He’s out for the season.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out
McAdoo fractured the top of his humerus in Seattle when he crashed in his heat race. He thought it was just bruised up at first, but later learned of the fracture after getting some scans done. He wanted to be ready for Birmingham, but he isn’t ready to race competitively yet. He’s out for this weekend.
Michael Mosiman – Elbow, Hand | Out
Mosiman will miss the remainder of supercross after dislocating his elbow and breaking his radius, fingers, and multiple bones in his hand while preparing for Birmingham.
Dilan Schwartz – Back, Rib | Out
Schwartz is out with broken a rib and two broken vertebrae, sustained during qualifying in Houston.