Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Sat Feb 28
Sat Feb 28
Sat Mar 7
Sat Mar 7
Sun Mar 8
Wake-Up Call

February 23, 2026, 9:30am
Arlington, TX Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 7 (of 17) - Arlington SX - AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Supercross

Arlington - 250SX East

February 21, 2026
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown 16:41.161 50.095 Sandy, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		16:43.576 2.415 49.571 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 16:44.938 1.362 49.920 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:48.694 3.757 49.543 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:54.307 5.613 49.561 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
6 Drew Adams Drew Adams 17:10.494 16.187 50.177 Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
7 Coty Schock Coty Schock 17:11.673 1.179 50.128 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
8 Devin Simonson Devin Simonson 17:23.026 11.353 51.254 Laurinburg, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
9 Cullin Park Cullin Park 17:27.345 4.320 50.684 Clermont, FL United States Honda CRF250R
10 Kyle Peters Kyle Peters 17:29.050 1.706 52.442 Greensboro, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Pierce Brown (Yamaha)
Pierce Brown (Yamaha) Align Media
250SX podium: first, Pierce Brown (center); second, Jo Shimoda (left), third, Daxton Bennick (right).
250SX podium: first, Pierce Brown (center); second, Jo Shimoda (left), third, Daxton Bennick (right). Align Media
Supercross

Arlington - 450SX Main Event

February 21, 2026
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:23.939 48.564 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:26.756 2.817 48.627 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:31.790 5.035 48.665 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:35.329 3.540 48.789 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:38.930 3.601 48.920 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
6 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:50.297 11.368 49.593 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
7 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 21:55.986 5.689 49.171 Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
8 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 22:03.334 7.348 49.496 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
9 Christian Craig Christian Craig 22:15.211 11.877 50.589 Temecula, CA United States Honda CRF450R
10 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 21:32.380 1 Lap 49.778 Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
Hunter Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
450SX podium: first, Eli Tomac (center); second, Cooper Webb (left); and third, Justin Cooper (right).
450SX podium: first, Eli Tomac (center); second, Cooper Webb (left); and third, Justin Cooper (right). Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 143
2Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 108
3Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 107
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 107
5Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 100
6Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 97
7Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 92
8Hunter Yoder
Hunter Yoder 		Menifee, CA United States 74
9Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States 70
10Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 60
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 149
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 145
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 133
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 131
5Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 122
6Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 112
7Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 95
8Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 87
9Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 84
10Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 79
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Round 1 (of 13) - Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina

GNCC

Big Buck - Overall Race

February 14, 2026
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir 02:57:21.858 Southwick, MA United States KTM
2 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:58:52.798 Cookeville, TN United States Honda
3 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:00:32.531 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
4 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 03:01:18.056 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
5 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:01:20.850 Australia Australia Honda
6 Craig Delong Craig Delong 03:01:37.217 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
7 Ryder Lafferty Ryder Lafferty 03:02:24.480 Millville, NJ United States Honda
8 Liam Draper Liam Draper 03:02:45.330 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
9 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 03:02:46.050 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
10 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 03:03:23.800 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
GNCC

Big Buck - XC2 Pro Race

February 14, 2026
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:00:32.531 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:01:20.850 Australia Australia Honda
3 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 03:05:36.492 Phillipsburg, NJ United States KTM
4 Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb 03:07:06.419 Parkersburg, WV United States Honda
5 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:10:35.380 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
6 Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris 03:00:20.850 Sugar Valley, GA United States Honda
7 Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham 00:58:12.810 Murray City, OH United States Husqvarna
8 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 00:29:37.259 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
DNF Gavin J Simon Gavin J Simon 00:00:00.000 Donalds, SC United States Husqvarna
GNCC

Big Buck - WXC

February 14, 2026
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 02:06:21.399 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
2 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 02:06:47.097 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
3 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:08:12.979 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
4 Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland 02:24:36.559 Zanesville, OH United States Yamaha
5 Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets 02:29:40.738 Fishersville, VA United States Yamaha
6 Carly Lee Carly Lee 02:32:53.899 Millville, NJ United States KTM
7 Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes 01:52:13.079 Equinunk, PA United States Husqvarna
8 Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen 02:32:57.710 Columbus, OH United States TRI
9 Addison J Elliott Addison J Elliott 00:36:16.179 Lascassas, TN United States Kawasaki
10 Tayla Jones Tayla Jones 00:41:55.059 Yass, Australia Australia Honda
Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 30
2Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 25
3Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 21
4Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 18
5Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 16
6Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 15
7Ryder Lafferty Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States 14
8Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 13
9Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 12
10Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 11
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 30
2Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 25
3Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 21
4Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 18
5Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 16
6Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 15
7Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 14
8Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 13
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 30
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 25
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 21
4Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland Zanesville, OH United States 18
5Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 16
6Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 15
7Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 14
8Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen Columbus, OH United States 13
9Addison J Elliott Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 12
10Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 11
Other Championship Standings

SuperEnduro World Championship 

Through Round 4 (of 7)

Championship Standings

U.S. Sprint Enduro

Through Round 1 (of 7)

Championship Standings

