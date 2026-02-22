The anticipated opening race of the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class Championship was equally exciting and got underway with Honda HRC Progressive’s Jo Shimoda out front for the holeshot in his first race since he underwent surgery in November to repair two fractured and displaced vertebrae in his neck and upper back. The reigning 250SMX World Champion from Japan was followed by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Pierce Brown and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Daxton Bennick, while Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies, a title favorite, started deep inside the top 20 after he fell in the first turn and collected multiple contenders.

Shimoda sprinted out to a lead of more than three seconds and stabilized his advantage through the opening portion of the race until an unexpected sequence changed the complexion of the race. Red medical lights were displayed as Shimoda approached the finish line, which required him to not jump any obstacle until cleared. As he rolled through to begin the next lap, both Brown and Bennick completed the obstacles at normal race pace, with no apparent lights displayed, which allowed Brown to not only overcome the deficit but also make the pass for the lead. Shimoda resumed full pace in second and fought back but was unable to get by Brown as Bennick pursued from third. Shimoda’s pursuit of Brown and the lead continued throughout the remainder of the 15 Minute + 1 Lap race and while the Honda rider appeared to be faster at times, he was unable to attempt a pass. With less than one minute to go Shimoda made one final push and dove under Brown with an inside line but was unable to sustain the momentum, which allowed Brown to pull away to victory.

Brown took the checkered flag by 2.4 seconds over Shimoda, with Bennick right behind in third. Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker, who was involved in the first-turn incident with Davies, finished fourth, while Davies impressed with a resilient come-from-behind fifth place result. For Brown, it not only signified his first Supercross victory in 37 starts, but it also came one year after he crashed out of the lead of the 2025 Eastern Divisional opener and suffered a fractured vertebra, which sidelined for the remainder of the year.

Brown’s win has put him atop the Eastern Divisional standings, with a three-point lead over Shimoda and a five-point advantage over Bennick. It will mark the first time Brown has ever carried the red plate.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Pierce Brown captured an emotional first career Supercross win to open the Eastern Divisional Championship.