The seventh round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. Pierce Brown took the 250SX main event win—the first of his career—over Jo Shimoda and Daxton Bennick.

In 450SX, Hunter Lawrence earned his first career 450SX main event win over Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb. Lawrence continues to lead the championship standings.

Hear from the entire 250SX and 450SX podium finishers, as well as Honda's Lars Lindstrom, who gives his honest opinion on the possible safety infractions that were under review for penalties.

