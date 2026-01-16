The second round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, January 17, as Snapdragon Stadium hosts the San Diego Supercross.
Check out how to watch round two below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for San Diego for Saturday.
What you need to know the most for round two: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Peacock.
NBC will air an encore presentation of the night show on Sunday, January 18, starting at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with San Diego also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
San DiegoKTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 17
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Race Day Schedule
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 17
Local Time () Track Time (PST) Thursday 12:00pm – 4:00pm 12:00pm – 4:00pm Industry Services Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration 8:00am – 11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours Saturday 6:00am – 4:00pm 6:00am – 4:00pm Industry Services 6:00am – 9:00am 6:00am – 9:00am AMA Registration 8:00am – 8:30am 8:00am – 8:30am Rider Track Walk 8:30am – 8:45am 8:30am – 8:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium) 8:45am – 9:00am 8:45am – 9:00am Chapel Service (Podium) 5:30am 5:30am Working Paddock Hours 8:00am 8:00am Saturday Autogate Closes 10:00am – 1:30pm 10:00am – 1:30pm Race Day Live 9:00am 9:00am FanFest/Doors Open 3:00pm 3:00pm FanFest Close 9:30am – 9:42am 9:30am – 9:42am 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 9:47am – 9:59am 9:47am – 9:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 10:04am – 10:16am 10:04am – 10:16am 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 10:21am – 10:33am 10:21am – 10:33am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 10:38am – 10:50am 10:38am – 10:50am 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 10:55am – 11:07am 10:55am – 11:07am 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:12am – 11:22am 11:12am – 11:22am KTM Junior Racing Practice 11:22am – 11:32am 11:22am – 11:32am Promoter Track Walk #1 11:32am – 12:15pm 11:32am – 12:15pm Track Maintenance 12:15pm – 12:27pm 12:15pm – 12:27pm 250 Group C Qualifying 12:32pm – 12:44pm 12:32pm – 12:44pm 250 Group B Qualifying 12:49pm – 1:01pm 12:49pm – 1:01pm 250 Group A Qualifying 1:06pm – 1:18pm 1:06pm – 1:18pm 450 Group A Qualifying 1:23pm – 1:35pm 1:23pm – 1:35pm 450 Group B Qualifying 1:40pm – 1:52pm 1:40pm – 1:52pm 450 Group C Qualifying 1:57pm – 2:07pm 1:57pm – 2:07pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 2:07pm – 2:17pm 2:07pm – 2:17pm Promoter Track Walk #2 2:17pm – 2:27pm 2:17pm – 2:27pm Promoter Track Walk #3 2:27pm – 3:15pm 2:27pm – 3:15pm Track Maintenance 3:30pm – 4:06pm 3:30pm – 4:06pm Opening Ceremonies 4:06pm – 4:14pm 4:06pm – 4:14pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 4:20pm – 4:28pm 4:20pm – 4:28pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 4:34pm – 4:42pm 4:34pm – 4:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 4:48pm – 4:56pm 4:48pm – 4:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 5:02pm – 5:08pm 5:02pm – 5:08pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps - 15 Riders 5:08pm – 5:17pm 5:08pm – 5:17pm KTM Junior Victory Circle 5:17pm – 5:21pm 5:17pm – 5:21pm Track Maintenance 5:21pm – 5:28pm 5:21pm – 5:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 5:32pm – 5:39pm 5:32pm – 5:39pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 5:39pm – 5:52pm 5:39pm – 5:52pm Track Maintenance 5:52pm – 5:55pm 5:52pm – 5:55pm 250 Sighting Lap 5:57pm – 6:14pm 5:57pm – 6:14pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 6:14pm – 6:21pm 6:14pm – 6:21pm 250 Victory Circle 6:21pm – 6:24pm 6:21pm – 6:24pm Track Maintenance 6:24pm – 6:27pm 6:24pm – 6:27pm 450 Sighting Lap 6:29pm – 6:51pm 6:29pm – 6:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 6:51pm – 7:00pm 6:51pm – 7:00pm 450 Victory Circle
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: All Times Local to San Diego, California.
Other Links
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Click through the full program below!
General Links
San Diego Supercross
San Diego Supercross Race Center
San Diego Supercross Injury Report
San Diego Supercross Entry Lists
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Updated
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|19
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|23
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|29
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|34
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
San Diego - 450SX Provisional Entry ListJanuary 17, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows
Other Info
Snapdragon Stadium
Address: 2101 Stadium Wy, San Diego, CA 92108
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT
Tickets
Get tickets to the San Diego Supercross.
Track Map
Check out the track layout for the opener.
2026 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|25
|2
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|22
|3
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|20
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|18
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|17
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|25
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|22
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|18
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|17
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|17
Main image by Mitch Kendra