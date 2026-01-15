The second round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in San Diego. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out

Barcia had a horrible crash at Anaheim 1 when he came down on top of Malcolm Stewart, who was forced to double a triple. Miraculously, Barcia didn’t sustain any major injuries and was even able to walk out of the hospital under his own power the next morning. Barcia said he “just broke a little wing” in his back (which he said will not need surgery), and is dealing with extreme soreness, especially in his neck and back. He’s out for the immediate future.