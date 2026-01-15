The second round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in San Diego. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450SX
Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out
Barcia had a horrible crash at Anaheim 1 when he came down on top of Malcolm Stewart, who was forced to double a triple. Miraculously, Barcia didn’t sustain any major injuries and was even able to walk out of the hospital under his own power the next morning. Barcia said he “just broke a little wing” in his back (which he said will not need surgery), and is dealing with extreme soreness, especially in his neck and back. He’s out for the immediate future.
Benny Bloss - Wrist | Out
Bloss went over the bars on press day at Anaheim 1 and broke his wrist on the landing. He’ll be off the bike for five to six weeks.
Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out
Lawrence is out for at least three months after fracturing his right ankle/foot while preparing for supercross.
Jordon Smith – Shoulder | Out
Smith had shoulder surgery during the off-season to address an injury sustained at the final round of the 2025 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. He’s bike riding and is expected to return somewhere around round seven.
Malcolm Stewart – Shoulder | TBD
Stewart sustained a dislocated shoulder in the crash he had with Barcia at Anaheim 1. At time of posting, we hadn’t received an official word from the team on when Stewart might return to racing.
250SX
Julien Beaumer – Back | Out
Beaumer will not race any supercross in 2026 as he recovers from a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs.
Jo Shimoda – Back | Out
Shimoda is out for the immediate future after a crash in November resulted in him fracturing and displacing two vertebrae in his upper back and lower neck. He’s had surgery and will return to racing at some point.
Hunter Yoder – Knee | In
Yoder sustained a partially torn ACL in a tip over on Tuesday prior to Anaheim 1. He raced the opener anyway and will continue to race through it.