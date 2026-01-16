Tomagic
If there was any doubt on how Eli Tomac might fare on his new team and bike, there isn’t after Saturday night. Tomac was incredible from the start and led every single lap to win A1 for just the second time in his career. In the past Tomac hasn’t always been strong early in the season, but if the first race is any indication, he’s breaking that trend. Will Tomac have this kind of magic on tap at round two? -Hansel
Speedy Suzuki
As good as Tomac was, Ken Roczen was just as impressive on his Suzuki. Roczen took over second place early and stayed within a couple seconds of Tomac the entire race and even closed the gap down to a second several times. When he crossed the checkers, third place was almost half a minute behind him! He and Tomac were simply on another level last week, which is wild when you consider they’re two of the oldest riders in the class. Will we see another classic, Kenny vs. Eli battle in San Diego? -Hansel
San DiegoKTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 17
Total Reversal
Whatever Jorge Prado has been doing since joining the Red Bull KTM crew, he should keep doing it. He was absolutely incredible on Saturday! He was fast in qualifying, he won his heat race, and he raced to third place in just his first outing on the KTM. He looked like a completely different rider than in 2025! Granted, it’s only one race and we know weird things happen at A1 sometimes, but he sure looked impressive. We’ll see if he can keep it up for two weekends in a row. -Hansel
Focus Forward
A1 started off promising for Chase Sexton when he streaked his way to being the fastest qualifier last Saturday afternoon on a dry and slick track. Things took an unfortunate turn when he crashed into the face of the over-under bridge in his heat race, however, and he was never a factor in the main, where he had some problems and eventually wound in up eighth place. We know Sexton is better than this, and we know he’s going to win some races this season. What better way to forget last week’s struggles than to win in San Diego? -Hansel
Unfortunate Circumstance
In a full restart following a red flag there are usually racers who benefit, and racers who lose position. On Saturday Cooper Webb was definitely in the latter group—before the red flag flew, he was leading the race. His luck wasn’t great on the restart, however, and he found himself mired in the pack. He’d fight up to seventh, which had to be pretty disappointing after starting out so well. Expect Webb to bounce back to a much better result in San Diego. -Hansel
Career Best
Before last Saturday the best 250SX result Ryder DiFrancesco ever had was a fourth, earned one year ago at A1. He bested that with a third at this year’s season opener and even led laps before getting passed by Max Anstie and Chance Hymas. DiFrancesco even busted out the finger gun on Haiden Deegan, who was pressuring him, as he crossed the finish line last week. This is DiFrancesco’s third year in supercross, and it appears he might be in the process of leveling up. Can he back up his podium at the opener with another one in San Diego? -Hansel
Double Rebound
Neither Deegan nor Levi Kitchen had the night they wanted at A1. Deegan got a horrible start, and Kitchen went down in the first turn, putting them both in difficult situations. Each rider did a great job of limiting the damage—Deegan took fourth and Kitchen fought his way to sixth—but finishing off the box isn’t something that’ll make either one of these title contenders happy. Look for them both to try to put it behind them with good rides this weekend. -Hansel
Third Times A Charm?
This weekend Max Asntie will hold the red plate for the third year in a row. He held the points lead in 2024 when he rode for Quad Lock Honda, and again in 2025 after he won the opening in Tampa and placed second at the second round. A bike issue in 2024 and a broken leg in 2025 saw him lose it both times. He looked strong in Anaheim, and his main competition had issues, its obviously too early to tell but could he keep it this time? Sarah Whitmore
Tough One
Garrett Marchbanks did not have an ideal start to his 450 Monster Energy Kawasaki debut when after a bad start in his heat, and a crash in the LCQ, he failed to qualify for the main in Anaheim. A podium guy in 250 West last year, Marchbanks is definitely capable of more, will we see what he’s made of in San Diego? -Whitmore
Ouch
Another Kawasaki rider who had a rough night at A1 was Cameron McAdoo. He had a great start in the 250 main in second and then a number of mistakes set him further back in the pack. He was still running in eighth though when Haiden Deegan collided with him in the air, sending Cameron to the ground. McAdoo was able to remount his bike but came across the finish line in 22nd. He will be looking for redemption in San Diego. -Whitmore