The Monster Energy AMA Supercross is almost here! Ahead of Christmas Day, we posted a breaking news update with a bunch of insight on who we expect to see race the Anaheim 1 SX and the 250SX West Division Championship. Check that out here if you missed it.

We just about nailed down every factory and satellite team to give a preview of what to expect in the unpredictable 250SX divisions this year. However, right after the new year, there was one slight change: we heard Drew Adams and Cameron McAdoo switches spots. Now, this has been confirmed by the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team.

So, Kitchen and now McAdoo will both lineup Saturday and hope to battle for the 250SX West Division title. Remember, Kitchen signed up to race A1 and went through free practice before pulling out of the race before qualifying since he felt extremely ill and weak. He would then race 250SX East (this was a legal switch within the AMA SX rulebook) and would be joined by McAdoo, but unfortunately, both riders would have injuries within the first few rounds of SX that would end their seasons early.

Check out this stats deep dive on McAdoo's podium percentage in 250SX.