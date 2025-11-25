How Many Supercross Podiums Does Cameron McAdoo Have?

Cameron McAdoo was hoping to be a title contender in Monster Energy AMA Supercross this year, but ahead of the 250SX East Division season beginning in Florida, he suffered a knee injury. Still, he lined up and pushed through the pain to finish third in the main event in the stacked field. Unfortunately, a crash late in the main event in Michigan the following week resulted in a dead-last finish. Then at the third round Daytona SX, McAdoo re-tweaked his knee, and the decision was made to call it a year and undergo surgery. He spent seven months off the bike, which he called the longest time he’d ever been off the bike, but is now back riding and ramping up for the 2026 season. Will McAdoo be in the championship hunt next year?

Let’s take a look at some podiums stats entering the new year.

In total, McAdoo has 23 total podiums, including three main event wins, all of which have come in 250SX. In the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, his career best is a fourth-place overall finish (the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s 2 National).

Of those 23 career podiums, 22 of them came on a Kawasaki KX250. His first career podium came a GEICO Honda CRF250R at the 2019 Las Vegas SX finale. The following year, he joined the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, which he has been with ever since.

The Iowa native has three different 250SX seasons with at least five podiums: 2021 (six), 2022 (five), and 2024 (five).

Cameron McAdoo's Podiums by Year

Total Podiums Wins 2019 1 0 2020 1 0 2021 6 1 2022 5 1 2023 4 0 2024 5 1 2025 1 0 Totals 23 3

Entering 2026, McAdoo has 47 total 250SX main event starts, 33 250 Class Pro Motocross starts, and three SMX Playoff starts. How will his 2026 season go?

(Note: our website says 48 but that’s because he qualified for the ’25 Daytona SX, although he pulled out before the main event started and he did not lineup for the gate drop)

Check out all his career podiums below.