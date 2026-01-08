Team Solitaire Announces 2026 SX and AX Rider Roster, New Sponsors

The following press release is from Team Solitaire:

Familiar Faces, But Big Changes Coming to Team Solitaire for 2026

Team Solitaire heads into the 2026 season with a familiar rider lineup, but major changes behind the scenes will make the long-time Yamaha-backed program look very different when the gate drops.

Fresh off his first professional win this past Saturday at Round 3 of the AMA/FIM North America Arenacross Championship and returning for his sixth year with the team, Robbie Wageman looks to continue building momentum after a challenging 2025 season that saw him sidelined by a wrist injury. The Southern California native currently sits third in the AMA/FIM North America Arenacross Championship standings but will switch his focus to Monster Energy Supercross Series.

The 26-year-old from Newhall, California will race under #237 in Supercross and #14 in Arenacross, splitting his time between 250 West Supercross and AMA/FIM Arenacross competition.

Cole Thompson returns for his fourth consecutive season with Team Solitaire but will take a new approach in 2026. The Canadian rider has signed on to compete in the entire 2025–2026 AMA/FIM North America Arenacross Championship. Thompson currently sits 2nd in the Championship standings.

Thompson will also make his way back to stadium racing for select 450 and potentially 250 Supercross rounds throughout the season.