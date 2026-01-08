Dakar Through Stage 5: Rookie Preston Campbell Continues to Lead Rally2, Ricky Brabec Still Second Overall in RallyGP
Check out RacerXOnline social media for the next two weeks for daily reports from the Dakar Rally, as we get inside access to the Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally Team. This is a team running three Americans in the event, Ricky Brabec (two-time winner), Skyler Howes (former podium finisher) and rookie Preston Campbell.
Here's the Stage 5 recap, penned by Pat Schutte.
Dakar rookie, Californian Preston Campbell (Monster/Honda), continues to lead Rally2 class through race’s 5th stage
Campbell podiums (3rd) on Stage 5, leads 2nd place o/a by 20-plus minutes; Teammate Ricky Brabec 5th on Stage 5, still 2nd overall in RallyGP title chase
HAIL, Saudi Arabia – When Honda decided to throw its hat into the Dakar Rally’s wildly competitive Rally2 class mix, they did so for the first time this year by creating 50 of the brand new CRF450RX Rally production bikes – built to mirror, right out of the crate and onto the showroom floor, their proven premier RallyGP class winner – the CRF450 Rally.
A number of lucky souls were able to purchase the bike and two, including American Preston Campbell and Portugal’s Martim Ventura, were tabbed to race the Rally2 class for the Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally factory team at Dakar these next two weeks.
And now one’s leading the class through five rounds.
In his very first appearance at the Dakar Rally, Californian Campbell, the son of American western off-road great Johnny Campbell, has a 20-plus minute advantage over the rest of the field as Dakar nears its halfway point of 13 stages.
“I’m not going to change my strategy,” said Campbell, when asked of his plans following a 3rd place run on Stage 5 today. “Just going to take it day by day. We still have eight stages left and I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing because it seems to be working out. Keep clicking off the days and try to be the best at my navigation as I can. Keep it going.”
As of the Marathon stage test and a night spent out in a tent in the Saudi desert (set to test the racers like the old days of the Paris to Dakar Rally), Campbell was unfazed and, in fact, thought it was fun - adding with a smile: “Marathon was good. I had a good time camping out there. Good stars, the weather was nice. Hanging out with all my friends. It was nice.”
Up in the RallyGP class, fellow American/Californian Ricky Brabec (Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally) continues to battle for the top spot. And though Thursday’s Stage 5 found him off Dakar’s podium (5th) for the first time this week, he’s nevertheless within a couple minutes of overall race leader Daniel Sanders (KTM). Brabec still’s beaming with confidence, enjoying his time in the saddle at Dakar and, mostly, pumped he’s entered this year’s contest as healthy as he has.
“I missed a pretty big opportunity last Dakar,” explained Brabec. “I was injured from Morocco (the previous W2RC round), so I didn’t really have any time on the bike, any navigation training – or anything. I struggled to heal. But yeah, I’m been working hard from Morocco (October ’25) to this Dakar and, I mean, hopefully at the end it pays off, but for now I’m comfortable. I’m confident. And the bike’s working really well for me. I’m really enjoying it.
“Hopefully, at the end of this, it all pays off and, personally, I want to be standing on the top step. Everyone does, right? Walk away safe… and happy.”
Noteworthy: Big turn of fortune for Wednesday’s Stage 4 winner and overall leader, Tosha Schareina (Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally), when he reportedly left Stage 5’s bivouac from outside the flagged area. The mistake cost Schareina dearly as he was penalized some 10 minutes, lost the overall lead, and now sits some 12 minutes back of the lead racers. American Skyler Howes also ran into some tough luck with a rear tire issue, and had to resort to some “bush mechanics” in order to (somewhat) fix it. Howes lost a bit of time, but is still in 6th place overall.
Stage 6 overview: With the Marathon Stage complete, racers are now afforded the creature comforts of their normal bivouac, which packs up from Hail and awaits them in Riyadh. This’ll be key as today’s stage, 331 km Special with a seat-blistering 589 km Liaison, is the longest (km-wise) of Dakar’s 13 stages. Sand is of the order as the dunes loom large in Saudi Arabia’s Qassim region. Once back in the bivouac the racers will have plenty of time to shake the sand out of their britches as a much needed ‘Rest Day’ greets the field.
2026 Dakar Rally Stage 5 Results
Place/Name/Team
RallyGP
5th – Brabec (Monster Energy/Honda)
04:14:32 (+ 09:16)
8th – Howes (Monster Energy/Honda)
04:27:09 (+ 19:13)
Rally2
3rd – Campbell (Monster Energy/Honda)
04:19:43 (+ 05:10)
2026 Dakar Overall Standings (through Stage 5 of 13)
RallyGP
2nd – Brabec (+ 02:02)
6th – Howes (+ 29:17)
Rally2
1st – Campbell (+ 22:14:13)