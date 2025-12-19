Who is Racing 250SX West Division at 2026 Anaheim 1 SX?

The ‘26 Monster Energy SMX World Championship and the opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is now just 22 days away! Yup, just three weeks from now we will drop the gates on A1 in Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

While we have yet to receive full confirmation on any sort of entry lists for the opener, we have an idea of which 250SX racers will compete in the 250SX West Division and the 250SX East Division. Both are ten-round championships, and we will see three total East/West Showdowns for the second-straight year in 2026. The 250SX East Division Championship opener is the February 21 Arlington SX at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

We will update this list when more information is confirmed. As of December 19, these are the lineups we expect to see.

Red Bull KTM

Julien Beaumer, the team's sole 250SMX rider under contract, will be OUT for entire supercross season following his injury at the SMX Playoffs 1 race in September and the team will not have a fill-in rider.

Honda HRC Progressive

250SX West

Chance Hymas (confirmed)

Hymas is going to switch from 250SX East his first three seasons of 250SX and race West in 2026. It is possible Jo Shimoda misses the majority of, if not the entirety, the supercross season due to his back injury in November, so he did not have a 250SX designation in the ’26 team announcement. There will not be a fill-in rider signed for Shimoda.