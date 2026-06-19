The fourth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.
What you need to know the most for the High Point National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.
The 250 Class is back to racing first (like normal) this weekend. This is also the third round of the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round nine MXGP of Italy. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the live broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday afternoon, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is off this weekend but will be back in action next weekend at the Snowshoe GNCC in West Virginia.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of ItalyWMX & EMX125
Sunday, June 21
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveJune 20 - 6:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveJune 20 - 7:10 AM
- EMX125 Race 1LiveJune 20 - 7:55 AM
- EMX250 Race 1LiveJune 20 - 8:40 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveJune 20 - 9:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveJune 20 - 10:15 AM
- EMX125 Race 2LiveJune 21 - 2:35 AM
- EMX250 Race 2LiveJune 21 - 4:25 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveJune 21 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveJune 21 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveJune 21 - 10:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveJune 21 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveJune 21 - 11:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveJune 21 - 11:00 AM
-
Race Day Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross, WMX
Local Time () Track Time (EDT) Saturday 7:00am – 2:00pm 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens 7:15am – 7:30am 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi 7:30am – 7:45am 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi 8:00am – 8:15am 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 8:20am – 8:35am 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 8:35am – 8:50am 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance 8:50am – 9:05am 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 9:10am – 9:25am 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 9:30am – 9:50am 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance 9:50am – 10:05am 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes 10:10am – 10:25am 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes 10:30am – 10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes 10:50am – 11:05am 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes 11:05am – 11:35am 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance 11:35am – 11:45am 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race 11:50am – 12:00pm 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race 12:05pm – 12:15pm 12:05pm – 12:15pm WMX Practice 12:20pm – 1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance 12:20pm – 1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm OPENING CEREMONIES 12:41pm 12:41pm 250 First Call 12:51pm 12:51pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 1:01pm 1:01pm 250 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction 1:11pm – 1:46pm 1:11pm – 1:46pm 250 Class Moto #1 1:46pm – 2:00pm 1:46pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews 1:40pm 1:40pm 450 First Call 1:50pm 1:50pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 2:00pm 2:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction 2:10pm – 2:45pm 2:10pm – 2:45pm 450 Class Moto #1 2:45pm – 3:00pm 2:45pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews 2:45pm – 3:06pm 2:45pm – 3:06pm Halftime 2:46pm 2:46pm WMX First Call 2:56pm 2:56pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 3:06pm 3:06pm WMX Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction 3:12pm 3:12pm WMX Moto #2 12Min+1 Lap 3:30pm – 3:40pm 3:30pm – 3:40pm WMX Winners Circle 3:18pm 3:18pm 250 First Call 3:28pm 3:28pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 3:38pm 3:38pm 250 Class Sight Lap 3:46pm – 4:20pm 3:46pm – 4:20pm 250 Class Moto #2 4:20pm – 4:35pm 4:20pm – 4:35pm 250 Winners Circle 4:17pm 4:17pm 450 First Call 4:27pm 4:27pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 4:37pm 4:37pm 450 Class Sight Lap 4:45pm – 5:20pm 4:45pm – 5:20pm 450 Class Moto #2 5:20pm – 5:35pm 5:20pm – 5:35pm 450 Winners Circle 5:40pm – 5:50pm 5:40pm – 5:50pm WMX Press Conference 5:50pm – 6:05pm 5:50pm – 6:05pm 250 Press Conference 6:05pm – 6:20pm 6:05pm – 6:20pm 450 Press Conference
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: Times local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania (Eastern time zone)
Other Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.
Pick up a free souvenir program while at the races every weekend this summer!
Click through the full program below!
General Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
High Point National
High Point National Race Center
High Point National Injury Report
High Point National Entry Lists
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|New
|Gardnerville, NV
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|10
|Taylah McCutcheon
|Australia
|Kawasaki KX250
|13
|Ariana Scovel Tavares
|New
|Apache Junction, AZ
|GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
|23
|Mayla Herrick
|New
|Thornton, CO
|Honda CRF250R
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|13
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|19
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|23
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
|
Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Racer X 2026 Pro Motocross Season Preview Shows
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Other Info
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania
Track Address: 218 Taylortown Rd, Mt Morris, PA 15349
Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the High Point National
Track Map
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Check out the track layout for round four.
2026 Championship Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|90
|2
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|81
|3
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|69
|4
|Taylah McCutcheon
|Australia
|68
|5
|Mikayla Nielsen
|Riverside, CA
|63
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|117
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|117
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|111
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|104
|5
|Nick Romano
|Bayside, NY
|96
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|117
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|117
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|111
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|104
|5
|Nick Romano
|Bayside, NY
|96
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|385
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|343
|3
|Guillem Farres
|340
|4
|Camden McLellan
|326
|5
|Liam Everts
|314
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|404
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|342
|3
|Romain Febvre
|310
|4
|Tim Gajser
|294
|5
|Kay de Wolf
|273