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How to Watch: High Point National and MXGP of Italy TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: High Point National and MXGP of Italy TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

June 19, 2026, 7:00am
Italy, Tuscany MXGP of ItalyFIM Motocross World Championship

The fourth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

What you need to know the most for the High Point National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

The 250 Class is back to racing first (like normal) this weekend. This is also the third round of the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round nine MXGP of Italy. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the live broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday afternoon, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is off this weekend but will be back in action next weekend at the Snowshoe GNCC in West Virginia.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

High Point Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule WMX TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Get your MXGP-TV pass today

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Italy

     WMX & EMX125
    Sunday, June 21
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      June 20 - 6:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      June 20 - 7:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 1 
      Live
      June 20 - 7:55 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 1 
      Live
      June 20 - 8:40 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      June 20 - 9:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      June 20 - 10:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 2 
      Live
      June 21 - 2:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 2 
      Live
      June 21 - 4:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      June 21 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      June 21 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 21 - 10:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 21 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 21 - 11:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 21 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Italy MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross, WMX

    High Point

     Saturday, June 20
    High Point Raceway
    Mt. Morris, PA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (EDT)
    Saturday
    7:00am2:00pm 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens
    7:15am7:30am 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
    7:30am7:45am 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
    8:00am8:15am 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:20am8:35am 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:35am8:50am 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance
    8:50am9:05am 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:10am9:25am 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:30am9:50am 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance
    9:50am10:05am 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:10am10:25am 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:30am10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes
    10:50am11:05am 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes
    11:05am11:35am 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance
    11:35am11:45am 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race
    11:50am12:00pm 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race
    12:05pm12:15pm 12:05pm – 12:15pm WMX Practice
    12:20pm1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance
    12:20pm1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm OPENING CEREMONIES
    12:41pm 12:41pm 250 First Call Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:51pm 12:51pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:01pm 1:01pm 250 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:11pm1:46pm 1:11pm – 1:46pm 250 Class Moto #1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:46pm2:00pm 1:46pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews
    1:40pm 1:40pm 450 First Call
    1:50pm 1:50pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    2:00pm 2:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction
    2:10pm2:45pm 2:10pm – 2:45pm 450 Class Moto #1
    2:45pm3:00pm 2:45pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews
    2:45pm3:06pm 2:45pm – 3:06pm Halftime
    2:46pm 2:46pm WMX First Call
    2:56pm 2:56pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    3:06pm 3:06pm WMX Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction
    3:12pm 3:12pm WMX Moto #2 12Min+1 Lap
    3:30pm3:40pm 3:30pm – 3:40pm WMX Winners Circle
    3:18pm 3:18pm 250 First Call
    3:28pm 3:28pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    3:38pm 3:38pm 250 Class Sight Lap
    3:46pm4:20pm 3:46pm – 4:20pm 250 Class Moto #2
    4:20pm4:35pm 4:20pm – 4:35pm 250 Winners Circle
    4:17pm 4:17pm 450 First Call
    4:27pm 4:27pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    4:37pm 4:37pm 450 Class Sight Lap
    4:45pm5:20pm 4:45pm – 5:20pm 450 Class Moto #2
    5:20pm5:35pm 5:20pm – 5:35pm 450 Winners Circle
    5:40pm5:50pm 5:40pm – 5:50pm WMX Press Conference
    5:50pm6:05pm 5:50pm – 6:05pm 250 Press Conference
    6:05pm6:20pm 6:05pm – 6:20pm 450 Press Conference
High Point Motocross Schedule WMX Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: Times local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania (Eastern time zone)

26 WMX High Point Weekend Schedule 
26 WMX High Point Weekend Schedule  MX Sports Pro Racing
High Point National race day schedule
High Point National race day schedule MX Sports Pro Racing

Other Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.

Pick up a free souvenir program while at the races every weekend this summer!

Click through the full program below!

General Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Pro Motocross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

High Point National

High Point National Race Center

High Point National Injury Report

High Point National Entry Lists

WMX

High Point - WMX Provisional Entry List

June 20, 2026
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Revised: June 17 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner New Gardnerville, NV United States Yamaha YZ250F
7 Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia Honda CRF250R Works Edition
10 Taylah McCutcheon Taylah McCutcheon Australia Australia Kawasaki KX250
13 Ariana Scovel Tavares Ariana Scovel Tavares New Apache Junction, AZ United States GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
23 Mayla Herrick Mayla Herrick New Thornton, CO United States Honda CRF250R
Full Entry List
Motocross

High Point - 250 Provisional Entry List

June 20, 2026
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Revised: June 16 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
10 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
13 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
19 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
23 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher
Nate Thrasher 		Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Motocross

High Point - 450 Provisional Entry List

June 20, 2026
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Revised: June 16 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac 		Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
18 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Full Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

Racer X 2026 Pro Motocross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

2026 250 Pro Motocross Preview Show Sun May 24 2026 250 Pro Motocross Preview Show 2026 450 Pro Motocross Preview Show Fri May 22 2026 450 Pro Motocross Preview Show

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Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania 
Track Address: 218 Taylortown Rd, Mt Morris, PA 15349

Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT 

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the High Point National

Track Map

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Check out the track layout for round four.

2026 High Point Fan Map
2026 High Point Fan Map MX Sports Pro Racing

2026 Championship Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

WMX

WMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 90
2Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia 81
3Jordan Jarvis Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 69
4Taylah McCutcheon Taylah McCutcheon Australia Australia 68
5Mikayla Nielsen Mikayla Nielsen Riverside, CA United States 63
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 117
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 117
3Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 111
4Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 104
5Nick Romano Nick Romano Bayside, NY United States 96
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 117
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 117
3Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 111
4Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 104
5Nick Romano Nick Romano Bayside, NY United States 96
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 385
2Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 343
3Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 340
4Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 326
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 314
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 404
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 342
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 310
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 294
5Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 273
Full Standings
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