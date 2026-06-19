The fourth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

What you need to know the most for the High Point National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

The 250 Class is back to racing first (like normal) this weekend. This is also the third round of the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round nine MXGP of Italy. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the live broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday afternoon, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is off this weekend but will be back in action next weekend at the Snowshoe GNCC in West Virginia.

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AMA Pro Motocross Championship