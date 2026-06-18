Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview as the AMA Pro Motocross Championship ramps up for Saturday's round four High Point National.

Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report. After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.

Here is the update on Justin Barcia.

And the update on Chase Sexton.

Read the full text version of the injury report.