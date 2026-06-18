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Injury Report: Updates on Cooper, Thrasher, Schwartz, Forkner, and More For High Point

Injury Report: Updates on Cooper, Thrasher, Schwartz, Forkner, and More For High Point

June 18, 2026, 12:30pm
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

The fourth round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the UFO Plast High Point National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Justin Barcia – Back | Out

Barcia sustained a back injury in qualifying at Thunder Valley. He was able to line up for the first moto, but was unable to race moto two. Per the team, he "will spend the next two weeks focused on rehabilitation and recovery under the guidance of his medical team."

Justin Cooper – Concussion, Banged Up | Out

Cooper went down hard at Hangtown and sustained a concussion. He’s out for High Point.

Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out

Savatgy is out due to a dislocated his wrist sustained in Denver. It’s possible he’ll return for the final three rounds of Pro Motocross.

Chase Sexton – Knee, Banged Up | TBD Out

Sexton crashed hard on media day at Thunder Valley. He injured his knee in the crash and didn’t race on Saturday. At time of posting we hadn’t received an official word on his status for High Point.

Update: Kawasaki announced Thursday evening that Sexton is OUT for High Point after being banged up from his big crash in Colorado.

Sexton had a big one on media day at Thunder Valley and hurt his knee.
Sexton had a big one on media day at Thunder Valley and hurt his knee. Align Media

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Stewart is eyeing a return to racing at RedBud after hurting his knee at Fox Raceway.

Eli Tomac – Neck | Out

Tomac and Garrett Marchbanks collided at Pala, leaving Tomac with a strained neck. We do not have a set date for his return, but it won’t be at High Point

250 Class

Max Anstie – Banged Up |Out

Anstie is currently sidelined due to a huge crash in qualifying at Pala. We do not have a timetable on his return.

Daxton Bennick – Banged Up | TBD

Bennick has had some big crashes lately and he and the team decided it was best for his health to sit out at Thunder Valley. At time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation on his status for High Point.

Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out

Brown broke his collarbone and dislocated his wrist in Birmingham. He hopes to return at RedBud.

Austin Forkner – Banged Up | Out

Forkner had a nasty crash during qualifying at Thunder Valley and didn’t race. He’s out for High Point too.

Cameron McAdoo – Hand | Out

McAdoo sustained a fracture in his hand in Salt Lake City. He’s out for High Point. For Thunder Valley and now the High Point National as well, Enzo Temmerman has joined the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team in place of McAdoo.

Coty Schock – Wrist | Out

Schock is out for the season after he injured his lunate bone in his wrist while practicing for Hangtown.

Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder | In

Schwartz has been dealing with an AC separation, which flared up after he got caught in a first-turn crash in the second 250 moto. He reentered the race, but ultimately ended up exiting early. He’s in for High Point.

Schwartz has been dealing with an AC separation, but will give it a go at High Point.
Schwartz has been dealing with an AC separation, but will give it a go at High Point. Align Media

Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out

Swoll is out due to a injury to his right Achilles tendon sustained in Birmingham.

Nate Thrasher – Beat Up | Out

Thrasher missed Thunder Valley after being part of a big first-turn pileup at Hangtown. He’s out for High Point as well.

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