2026 450 Pro Motocross Preview Show
May 22, 2026, 7:35am
Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas are back to debate and argue all the hot topics as a new season looms in 450 Pro Motocross. The matchup we've all been waiting for is here the defending champ Jett Lawrence returns after an injury sidelined him from the '26 Supercross Season to battle the reigning 250 Pro Motocross champ Haiden Deegan....but that's not all! Watch to hear about other riders such as Hunter Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Jorge Prado, Justin Cooper, Garrett Marchbanks, Aaron Plessinger, Cooper Webb and more!
Presented by Fly Racing, Motosport, Maxima and Engine Ice.
Video: Tom Journet/Rob Filebark
Edit: Rob Filebark