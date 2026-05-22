Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 24
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 30
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun May 31
News
Upcoming
WMX
Hangtown WMX
Fri Jun 5
News
Full Schedule

2026 450 Pro Motocross Preview Show

May 22, 2026, 7:35am
Pala, CA Fox Raceway (Pala)AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas are back to debate and argue all the hot topics as a new season looms in 450 Pro Motocross. The matchup we've all been waiting for is here the defending champ Jett Lawrence returns after an injury sidelined him from the '26 Supercross Season to battle the reigning 250 Pro Motocross champ Haiden Deegan....but that's not all! Watch to hear about other riders such as Hunter Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Jorge Prado, Justin Cooper, Garrett Marchbanks, Aaron Plessinger, Cooper Webb and more!

Presented by Fly Racing, Motosport, Maxima and Engine Ice.

Video: Tom Journet/Rob Filebark
Edit: Rob Filebark 

Read Now
July 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted