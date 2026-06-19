Creeping Closer

You can look at Haiden Deegan’s first three races through whatever lens you like, and depending on who you cheer for, you probably already have. But when you remove all filters, the fact is that he’s performing tremendously, and he’s only getting better with each passing round. He was in the mix in the first moto at Thunder Valley too, until he went down twice. He has yet to beat Jett or Hunter Lawrence (for an overall), but one of these races he’s going to be able to stay in the fight for an entire moto. Will it be High Point? -Aaron Hansel

Marching Forward

Garrett Marchbanks is putting in one heck of a season so far. The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider was fifth overall at Hangtown and took fourth last weekend at Thunder Valley. He even took third in the first moto. Yes, he had some help because some riders in front of him incurred penalties, but who cares? A third is a third! He backed it up with a fourth in the second moto too, without any assistance from the rulebook. Clearly, he’s gelling extremely well with his green machine. Where will he end up this Saturday? -Hansel