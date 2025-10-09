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High Point
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450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
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  1. Cole Davies
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Jo Shimoda
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  1. Charli Cannon
  2. Lachlan Turner
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MXGP of
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MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Maxime Renaux
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  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Guillem Farres
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MXGP of
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MXGP Qualifying Race Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Ruben Fernandez
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MX2 Qualifying Race Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Längenfelder
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RedBud
Sat Jul 4
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
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250 Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Max Vohland
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MXGP of
South Africa
Sun Jul 5
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 11
News
Full Schedule

2026 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Portugal: MXGP Results

EMX125 & EMX250
Agueda
Agueda, Portugal Portugal
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MXGP Qualifying Race Results

Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen 24:00.391 0.000 Belgium KTM
2 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings 24:04.733 4.342 The Netherlands Honda
3 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez 24:17.401 17.010 Spain Honda
4 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre 24:25.423 25.032 France Kawasaki
5 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser 24:31.549 31.158 Slovenia Yamaha
6 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo 24:42.919 42.528 Italy KTM
7 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass 24:45.040 44.649 Latvia Kawasaki
8 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux 24:52.076 51.685 France Yamaha
9 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 24:56.402 56.011 France Honda
10 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen 24:57.323 56.932 South Africa Ducati
11 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar 24:58.260 57.869 Slovenia KTM
12 Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver 25:05.592 1:05.201 Spain KTM
13 Ben Watson Ben Watson 25:07.779 1:07.388 United Kingdom Triumph
14 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo 25:11.759 1:11.368 Norway Honda
15 Kevin Brumann Kevin Brumann 26:08.264 2:07.873 Switzerland Husqvarna
16 Adam Sterry Adam Sterry 24:12.931 -1 Lap United Kingdom KTM
17 Leopold Ambjörnson Leopold Ambjörnson 24:14.014 1.083 Sweden Honda
18 Victor Alonso Victor Alonso 24:26.514 13.583 Spain Ducati
19 Romain Pape Romain Pape 24:29.020 16.089 France Yamaha
20 Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga 24:34.767 21.836 The Netherlands KTM
21 Luis Outeiro Luis Outeiro 25:06.920 53.989 Yamaha
22 David Jimenez Villalba David Jimenez Villalba 24:38.775 -2 Laps Spain Honda
23 Jago Geerts Jago Geerts 14:04.147 -6 Laps Belgium Beta
DNS Brent Van Doninck Brent Van Doninck Belgium Fantic
DNS Ander Valentin Ander Valentin Spain Triumph
DNS Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy Fantic
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