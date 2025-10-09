2026 FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP of Portugal: MXGP Results EMX125 & EMX250
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MXGP Qualifying Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|24:00.391
|0.000
|KTM
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|24:04.733
|4.342
|Honda
|3
|Ruben Fernandez
|24:17.401
|17.010
|Honda
|4
|Romain Febvre
|24:25.423
|25.032
|Kawasaki
|5
|Tim Gajser
|24:31.549
|31.158
|Yamaha
|6
|Andrea Adamo
|24:42.919
|42.528
|KTM
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|24:45.040
|44.649
|Kawasaki
|8
|Maxime Renaux
|24:52.076
|51.685
|Yamaha
|9
|Tom Vialle
|24:56.402
|56.011
|Honda
|10
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|24:57.323
|56.932
|Ducati
|11
|Jan Pancar
|24:58.260
|57.869
|KTM
|12
|Oriol Oliver
|25:05.592
|1:05.201
|KTM
|13
|Ben Watson
|25:07.779
|1:07.388
|Triumph
|14
|Kevin Horgmo
|25:11.759
|1:11.368
|Honda
|15
|Kevin Brumann
|26:08.264
|2:07.873
|Husqvarna
|16
|Adam Sterry
|24:12.931
|-1 Lap
|KTM
|17
|Leopold Ambjörnson
|24:14.014
|1.083
|Honda
|18
|Victor Alonso
|24:26.514
|13.583
|Ducati
|19
|Romain Pape
|24:29.020
|16.089
|Yamaha
|20
|Rick Elzinga
|24:34.767
|21.836
|KTM
|21
|Luis Outeiro
|25:06.920
|53.989
|Yamaha
|22
|David Jimenez Villalba
|24:38.775
|-2 Laps
|Honda
|23
|Jago Geerts
|14:04.147
|-6 Laps
|Beta
|DNS
|Brent Van Doninck
|Fantic
|DNS
|Ander Valentin
|Triumph
|DNS
|Alberto Forato
|Fantic