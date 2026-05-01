Weekend with Dad (Mitch Kendra)

For the second time now, I got to bring my dad along for the weekend at the Philadelphia SX. He joined me in 2024 to attend this round—at the time it was the only race in Pennsylvania and our closest race—and we stayed with his sister Margie and her husband Bob near Warminster, Pennsylvania (I wrote about that fun weekend in Racerhead #17 in May 2024). My Aunt Margie and Uncle Bob live about an hour away from Philly's Lincoln Financial Field and an hour and a half from New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, so it works out perfectly to visit them and set up my home "base" for the weekend at their place. Thankfully, they take great care of me when I am there! This year was no different. Last year, I stayed out with them between the two back-to-back Philadelphia and East Rutherford SX events, getting in some quality family time, riding bikes with my eastern PA guys Mike Emery and Matt Rice, and saving myself from having to do four back-to-back five-hour drives.

This year, though, with only one round out in the Philly/New Jersey area, my dad and I had a shorter trip—but still a great one! Even just driving out there together was well worth it, as any and every car ride with my dad includes all of the following in some order: singing good music together, small talk, deep stories, life lessons, tears, jokes, and anything and everything in between. Life, the current racing, stick-and-ball sports, his days of racing dune buggies, going to my sports together in college, our incredible wives back at home (my mom, plus my wife Caity)—you name it—we truly covered it all. I had to skip out on attending the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh because of press day on Friday, but after dinner with Margie and Bob, we got to watch the draft together, so it worked out.

Friday morning, I was off to the stadium for press day as my dad stayed back and visited. On Friday night, we got to see my cousins Amy and Eric, which was great to catch up with them! Saturday morning, Dad and I hit the road for the stadium with, again, more tunes and talking. After qualifying had completed, we met up before the night show to sweep through the pits, catching up with some familiar faces (Pete and Rich from Legends and Heroes) and meeting new ones (I introduced him to locals Bryce Shelly, Cory Carsten, and a few others). Then, I was off to the press box, and my dad would do his thing. My dad is as badass as they come (a blue-collar guy used to working in bad weather daily), and like the other fans in the stands at the Linc, he toughed out the rain to watch the action. It was the only SX race he attended all year, and, boy, did the racing deliver! After concluding my post-race press activities, we met back at the truck and downloaded for 20 minutes, catching up on the highlights of the day and having a snack while post-race SX and Pens/Flyers traffic finally finished up. Then, the late-night driving back to Aunt Margie's.

Before we left eastern PA, we met my sister Megan and her boyfriend Zak (they live out that way) for breakfast. Getting to see them for the first time in a few months was a perfect ending to a great weekend. Despite the great weekend, we got into the truck, and my dad said one of his go-to lines: "You know my favorite part of every trip? Heading home!" he yelled with a clap of excitement and a laugh. I mapped out our directions home, turned on the radio, and started off with a classic right off the bat: "Drive (For Daddy Gene)" by Alan Jackson. What a great weekend! Thanks, Dad.

This segues perfectly into my next entry...