Steve Show!? Darn it. Yes. Steve Matthes and his Oakley Meta glasses take the controls for The Weege Show this weekend to preview the Denver round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Hear from Hunter Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Levi Kitchen, Colt Nichols, Joey Savatgy, Kevin Moranz and more. Presented by Honda and the CRF450R and CRF250R. See your local Honda Powersports dealer and experience the Art of Winning. Hunter Lawrence sure wants to again tomorrow!