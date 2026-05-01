Currently ninth in the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship point standings, Team Tedder Monster Energy KTM competitor Justin Hill is very much looking forward to the final two races of the season. Highly competitive and in the mix all year long, Hill, who has amassed two top five finishes and four top 10 finishes thus far in ’26, is now looking for more in the 450SX main events set for
Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, and Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Deep into his fourth consecutive year with the Team Tedder Monster Energy organization, the 2017 AMA 250SX West Champion is as motivated and determined as ever, and is in search of the top step of the podium in both supercross and the rapidly approaching 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
“So we only live about five hours from Denver, so we just jump in the car and drive down there,” said Hill from his homebase in Wyoming. “It’s a similar thing with Salt Lake City. So these last two races, man, they’re in my backyard pretty much. We had a really solid week at my place in Wyoming. My mechanic, Jesse O’Brien, came out to my place. I’ve got a really solid supercross track and motocross track at my house. I had a really, really good week. I was pretty stoked with the dirt and just how it was. I felt really dang good too to be honest with you. That was one of the best days I’ve had at my place recently.”
And now Hill will look to the final two rounds over the next two weekends in the high elevation cities of Denver and Salt Lake City.
“To be honest with you, I look forward to these two races the whole year,” explained Hill. “I live and ride at elevation, and have an understanding of what it does to the motorcycle and me." The dirt at Denver and Salt Lake City is pretty similar to what I would consider myself to be good at. To be honest with you, I’m shooting high at these next two races. I feel like I’m on a pretty good roll. I feel like I’ve learned a lot of valuable lessons over the past five or six weeks. My confidence is really high. There is absolutely no reason that I can’t be on the podium these next two races. I don’t think anybody is going to be as comfortable on their bikes as I will when we get down there. Like I said, I’m just really used to it. I think it’s going to feel like another day at my house. I’m conditioned for it, as well. I train here and that makes a big difference. Man, I’m absolutely jazzed. I can’t wait to get there. Like I said, I’ve been looking forward to these two races for a long time.”
All things considered, it’s been a remarkably positive supercross season for Hill. Currently ninth in points and running up front in the lead packs amongst the fiercest and most accomplished riders in the world, Hill is straight-up in the mix on any given Saturday night.
“Honestly, I kind of thought it would be like this all year,” offered Hill. “I had a really rocky start of the year. I had a rib injury and some things that just derailed me. To that point, I felt like that was the best I ever felt on a bike. I was like, ‘Man, this is going to be an awesome year. I feel like we have a fantastic motorcycle.’ Getting here right now, I feel like this is exactly where I figured I’d be. Yeah, of course I’m happy. I feel better about the process. Man, it’s already been a long year with fifteen races down and it seems crazy to me that we are already fifteen races down.
“To be honest, I’ve learned in my life now to not kill the roll,” furthered Hill. “I’m on a roll and I’m just not overthinking. I’m just having fun on my bike. I feel like I’m in more control of my bike than I’ve ever been. I’m just going to keep this sort of thing going and not overthink it.”
Have any other race teams reached out or made contact or shown any interest in Hill about the future?
“I mean it’s a little early as far as that type of stuff is concerned, but to be completely honest, my team and who I am in business with, they are constantly moving up and moving forward and investing more and doing more and I feel like I have one of the best bikes on the track. People are probably going to contact me, especially if I do what I’m fixing to do in these last two races. I think people are probably going to come calling, and that’s good. Yeah, as far as the offers and stuff, of course it’s nice to be wanted and everything, but I’m extremely happy where I am. Not to say that type of action can’t benefit me in some way, but I’m extremely happy all around. I’m extremely happy with my apparel, I’m extremely happy with the Tedders, and I don’t think Monster Energy is going anywhere without us. I have a new group that I’m going to be announcing in Denver. I’m doing a partnership with Seager Western Wear, which is a Western Brand. I’m really excited about it because they make all the cowboy shit that I like to wear. It’s a pretty neat deal for me. I’m really happy.”
A former champion and multifold race winner in the sport, Justin Hill genuinely believes he is as good a rider and racer as any other competitor behind the starting gate.
“I don’t think I’ve ever questioned that I can ride as well as anybody,” pointed out the Oregon native. “There is definitely a major mental aspect to me. I don’t really have any fear of anything. I’m just trusting myself to go after it. It’s kind of a mental hurdle for whatever reason and I just feel like I’m through that right now. I don’t have any reservations, and it’s the reservations that I feel like get me most of the time. I definitely feel like I can ride as good as anybody and I do feel like I’m very good in the main event. I can ride very good and efficiently and get through these main events with speed. I have no doubt in my mind that as long as I’m dropping the hammer and I’m locked in, I think I can beat everybody. I honestly believe it.
"I think I’m starting to create formulas in my head that are repeatable. That’s where I feel like where I am right now. The toughest part of being in any sort of flow, if you will, is just figuring out how to do it again once you’ve lost it. I feel like I’ve found something this year that I can keep and hang onto and bring with me. I’m really hoping that’s the case. When it’s going good and I’m proud of myself through the work, it’s the coolest thing anybody can ever do. I mean that. If I can hang onto that and keep that mindset, it makes it a lot of fun.
"I’m very blessed with a great thing going on. We have a very good motorcycle. Probably one of the best. I think it is one of the top three bikes on the track. When the chips are down and everybody is bummed out and frustrated and all that, these guys are, ‘Hey, it’s all good. We love doing this with you.’ You don’t normally have any silver lining with any of these other organizations, you know? They understand. They’re a racing family. Every single one of them is a part of this and has gone through the trenches under the name of motocross. They get it. They all get it. I feel like they have a unique way that they run it. It’s looser, which fits me, I’m very much their type of guy and they’re my type of people. It works. It works really good. The Tedders are awesome to work with and very awesome to be with just casually as friends. It’s neat that I get do this with them. I didn’t think I’d be in this position in my career where I’ve found my place and my home. I always wanted that. We’re all tight and it’s great.”