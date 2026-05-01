“I live and ride at elevation, and have an understanding of what it does to the motorcycle and me"

A former champion and multifold race winner in the sport, Justin Hill genuinely believes he is as good a rider and racer as any other competitor behind the starting gate.

“I don’t think I’ve ever questioned that I can ride as well as anybody,” pointed out the Oregon native. “There is definitely a major mental aspect to me. I don’t really have any fear of anything. I’m just trusting myself to go after it. It’s kind of a mental hurdle for whatever reason and I just feel like I’m through that right now. I don’t have any reservations, and it’s the reservations that I feel like get me most of the time. I definitely feel like I can ride as good as anybody and I do feel like I’m very good in the main event. I can ride very good and efficiently and get through these main events with speed. I have no doubt in my mind that as long as I’m dropping the hammer and I’m locked in, I think I can beat everybody. I honestly believe it.

"I think I’m starting to create formulas in my head that are repeatable. That’s where I feel like where I am right now. The toughest part of being in any sort of flow, if you will, is just figuring out how to do it again once you’ve lost it. I feel like I’ve found something this year that I can keep and hang onto and bring with me. I’m really hoping that’s the case. When it’s going good and I’m proud of myself through the work, it’s the coolest thing anybody can ever do. I mean that. If I can hang onto that and keep that mindset, it makes it a lot of fun.

"I’m very blessed with a great thing going on. We have a very good motorcycle. Probably one of the best. I think it is one of the top three bikes on the track. When the chips are down and everybody is bummed out and frustrated and all that, these guys are, ‘Hey, it’s all good. We love doing this with you.’ You don’t normally have any silver lining with any of these other organizations, you know? They understand. They’re a racing family. Every single one of them is a part of this and has gone through the trenches under the name of motocross. They get it. They all get it. I feel like they have a unique way that they run it. It’s looser, which fits me, I’m very much their type of guy and they’re my type of people. It works. It works really good. The Tedders are awesome to work with and very awesome to be with just casually as friends. It’s neat that I get do this with them. I didn’t think I’d be in this position in my career where I’ve found my place and my home. I always wanted that. We’re all tight and it’s great.”