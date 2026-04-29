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Kawasaki: Kitchen and McAdoo Back in Action for Denver SX

April 29, 2026, 5:05pm
Kawasaki: Kitchen and McAdoo Back in Action for Denver SX
Denver, CO DenverMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team has confirmed both Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo will be in action for the Denver Supercross this weekend.

Kitchen has been dealing with a back injury from a few weeks ago and McAdoo had an arm injury from the Seattle SX (where he fractured the top of his humerus). Kitchen has three podium finishes in his eight starts this season.

McAdoo has not raced since the Seattle SX when he was injured and has two podium finishes in his six main event starts this season. The McAdoo family also welcomed the birth of their first child recently, so congrats to Cameron and his wife Maddie for the birth of their baby girl!

However, both riders will be back in action for the ninth round of the 250SX West Division Championship in Colorado on Saturday.

The following press release is from Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki:

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Kitchen and McAdoo Return to Action in the Mile High City

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo return to the gate this weekend for the penultimate Western Regional 250SX round at Empower Field at Mile High after an extended break. Both riders are returning from injuries and eager to gauge their performance as the championship enters its final stretch. For McAdoo, the event marks his first race since Seattle in February and a meaningful return after welcoming his daughter earlier this month. Kitchen currently sits second in the overall standings and will be aiming for his first win of the season in Denver.

Iain Southwell, Team Manager:

“It will be good to see both Levi and Cameron back on the gate after being away for some time. I know they’re both ready to get some laps under their belt and show the speed we know they are capable of. It will also be Cameron’s first race as a father, so we’re all excited for him. You never know what kind of weather we’ll get in Denver, but thankfully it’s looking like it will be a great day.” 

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