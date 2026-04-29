2026 Yamaha YZ450F Raffle Open for Salt Lake City PulpMX Challenge, All Money Goes to Privateers

We are a week and a half from the finale for the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross title. This 450SX championship sure has been exciting to watch!

But on top of the great racing in the championship, we will also get some great racing ahead of next weekend's finale. PulpMX/Racer X's Steve Matthes is once again doing his Yamaha LCQ Challenge next weekend on Friday, the day before the Salt Lake City Supercross final.

The raffle is open to enter for an opportunity to win the 2026 Yamaha YZ450F giveaway, where 100 percent of the funds goes to privateer races. Don't worry, if you don't win the brand-new YZ450F you can still win lots of other prizes.

This is the eighth year Matthes has teamed up with Yamaha to do this giveaway.

Tickets are just $30 each and all proceeds will be distributed to riders who qualified for the Yamaha LCQ Challenge race that took place on Friday ahead of the Salt Lake City SX.

Drawing held live on the PulpMX Show, Monday, May 11. Winner contacted via email.

Enter now before it’s too late!

PulpMX 2026 YZ450F Raffle