If you're an Eli Tomac fan--and these days who isn't?--we've got news you'll want to hear. Red Bull KTM announced today that the two-time Monster Energy Supercross Champion will return for his home-state race this weekend in Denver, Colorado. Tomac, who led the points early in this year's campaign, crashed out of practice in Cleveland and was suffering from a sore hip that kept him out of that race and the next round in Philadelphia. Can he rebound all the way back to the podium? Get in the mix with the title fighters Hunter Lawrence and Ken Roczen? He will at least, most definitely, get huge cheers.