This weekend’s Nashville SX, 13th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, will take place on Saturday at Nissan Stadium. But note, this race is a day race!

You will want to tune in (or set the DVR) earlier than usual, as the Nashville Supercross will race during the day. Note, next weekend's Cleveland SX is also a day race as well with the same 3 p.m. Eastern main program start time.

What you need to know the most for Nashville: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on both Peacock and NBC. The earlier start time is for SX to fit into that live NBC window.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Nashville also starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific).

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round four MXGP of Sardegna in Italy. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or on CBS Sports on Sunday.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series has two weekends off in their schedule before they will be back with fifth round The Dukes GNCC in Kentucky on April 18 and 19.

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Monster Energy AMA Supercross