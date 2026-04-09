The 13th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Jason Anderson - Ongoing Medical Issues | Out

Anderson has stepped away from racing for the time being to deal with a thyroid issue that’s been hampering his ability to train and ride.

Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out

Barcia went down hard at the season opener and sustained a concussion and two broken bones in his back. He’s back on the bike but we aren’t sure when he’ll line up just yet.

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss broke his wrist on press day before A1 and is out for the supercross season.

Justin Bogle – Concussion | Out

Bogle took a hit in St. Louis and sustained a concussion. He’s in concussion protocol and will miss Nashville.