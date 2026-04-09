Three Riders Within Five Points! JT on What the Track Will Offer in Nashville

Nashville is the host of round 13 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and one of the most popular rounds on the calendar. Not so much for the track or stadium, Nashville’s nightlife and destination reputation is the big draw. The race will be electric per usual but both fan and industry are excited to have some fun in Nashvegas. The 450 title has reached a fever pitch with all three contenders within five points. It’s an incredible backdrop with a suspenseful scenario. What’s the track going to offer? Glad you asked.

The start is a prototypical left hander after a fairly long chute. It bends into a 180 and immediately into a rhythm section. There is a drop-off single and into seven jumps. This will either be a 2-2-3 or possibly 3-3-1. The way the jumps are shaped on paper lends more to the 2-2-3 variety, but riders can get creative if so inclined.

After a netted 180 right, the whoops are up and should be blitzers. The whoops have been a big coup for some lately and I expect that trend to continue. Exiting the whoops, there are six jumps that look like could turn into a 3-3 on paper but I don’t believe will. The difficulty is that the first jump is positioned is right at the end of the whoops, meaning that riders won’t get to settle both wheels on the ground in a productive way to triple. That will likely lead to them doubling out of sheer necessity. They could then go 3-1 to the inside which seems the most efficient route, but many will likely go for the easier 2-2 and into the 90 degree right.

A long sand section is up next and has a 180 right in the middle of it. I would expect the inside to dominate here as there is no upside to going outside. After exiting the sand, there is a bowl berm that brings riders back onto the start straight in the opposite direction.