Jason Weigandt breaks down the 2014-current run for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, punctuated today by the Haiden Deegan path from amateur to 250 to 450, and Cole Davies setting up to be next. Plus tons of wins from others! What does this team do that other's don't? Weege Show Wednesday is here for you. Weege Show Wednesday is brought to you by Yoshimura, Fly Racing, Yamaha, Throttle Jockey and OnTrack School.

Host: Jason Weigandt

Edit: Rob Filebark