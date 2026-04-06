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Watch: St. Louis SX Video Highlights

April 6, 2026, 10:30am
Watch: St. Louis SX Video Highlights
St. Louis, MO St. LouisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Round 12 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the St. Louis SX as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) won the 250SX East/West Showdown as he clinched the 2026 250SX West Division title with two races still remaining on his ten-round championship schedule. Ken Roczen took the 450SX win.

Related: Haiden Deegan Clinches 2026 250SX West Division Title in St. Louis

There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.

Video Highlights

250SX

Supercross

St. Louis - 250SX Showdown

April 4, 2026
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:52.297 55.140 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Cole Davies Cole Davies 17:07.951 15.654 55.449 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
3 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 17:20.291 12.341 56.681 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 17:22.068 1.777 57.320 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 17:27.251 5.184 57.605 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results

450SX

Supercross

St. Louis - 450SX

April 4, 2026
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:43.672 55.337 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:56.967 13.295 55.726 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 22:03.301 6.334 56.537 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 22:06.082 2.782 55.919 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 22:07.540 1.458 56.564 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Supercross 2026 - Round 12 St. Louis | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 4/4/26 | Motorsports on NBC

SMX Insider Post Race Show | Round 12 St. Louis | SuperMotocross 2026

Post-Race Press Conference | Round 12 St. Louis | Supercross 2026

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