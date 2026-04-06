Watch: St. Louis SX Video Highlights
April 6, 2026, 10:30am
Round 12 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the St. Louis SX as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) won the 250SX East/West Showdown as he clinched the 2026 250SX West Division title with two races still remaining on his ten-round championship schedule. Ken Roczen took the 450SX win.
Related: Haiden Deegan Clinches 2026 250SX West Division Title in St. Louis
There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.
Video Highlights
250SX
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:52.297
|55.140
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Cole Davies
|17:07.951
|15.654
|55.449
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|17:20.291
|12.341
|56.681
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|17:22.068
|1.777
|57.320
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|17:27.251
|5.184
|57.605
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
450SX
Supercross
St. Louis - 450SXApril 4, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|21:43.672
|55.337
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Justin Cooper
|21:56.967
|13.295
|55.726
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|22:03.301
|6.334
|56.537
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|4
|Jorge Prado
|22:06.082
|2.782
|55.919
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|Cooper Webb
|22:07.540
|1.458
|56.564
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F