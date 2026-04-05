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Weege Show: Roczen is Strong and is Deegan Somehow Underrated?

April 5, 2026, 12:30pm
St. Louis, MO St. LouisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jason Weigandt really walks and talks (around his neighborhood) on Easter Sunday to talk St. Louis Supercross. Ken Roczen has really proven he is strong for this second half of this championship, Eli Tomac's mystery continues, and Haiden Deegan....are you watching this guy. He's freaking ripping! The Weege Post Show is presented by RaceTech.com and its fabulous Gold Valves, and Motosport.com/win and the Ultimate ClubMX race bike sweepstakes.

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