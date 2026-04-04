Haiden Deegan is a two-time 250SX champion in Monster Energy AMA Supercross!

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider clinched his second 250SX West Division title in dominating fashion, winning the St. Louis SX East/West Showdown and clinching the '26 title at the eighth round of the ten-round championship. He needed a win paired with his teammate Max Anstie to finish fifth or worse in order to win the title, and he got exactly that.

The gates dropped and it was Cole Davies, Nick Romano, and Seth Hammaker leading the field early. Davies led the first few laps as Haiden Deegan started around sixth and began charging forward. Romano made a mistake and Deegan made a two-for-one pass on both Kawasaki teammates Romano and Hammaker to take over second. Then, he went after Davies out front. A few laps later, Deegan was able to make a pass and check out. Deegan picked up his sixth race win of the season (his 13th career 250SX win), with this season (and second title) stamping him as an elite racer.

Max Anstie was running eighth, then dropped back to 11th. He then ran into an issue and dropped back to 15th place, which bumped Levi Kitchen (sixth at the moment) up to second in the standings and also gave Deegan the gap he needed. Deegan pulled off another statement ride, taking the race win by over 15 seconds as he took the checkered flag AND the 2026 250SX West Division title! Davies and Hammaker, both from the 250SX East Division, came through to round out the podium. Nate Thrasher and Ryder DiFrancesco rounded out the top five. Kitchen came through seventh and Anstie came through 15th, giving Deegan more than a 50-point gap, which saw him get the #1W plate early, stamping himself as a two-time 250SX West Division Champion.

"Man, this one feels good!" Deegan said after the race. "We're gonna keep digging, I ain't done yet! I'm not done ticking 'em off. We're coming to the 450 class swinging."