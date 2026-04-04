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Haiden Deegan Clinches 2026 250SX West Division Title in St. Louis

April 4, 2026, 11:55pm
Haiden Deegan Clinches 2026 250SX West Division Title in St. Louis
St. Louis, MO St. LouisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Haiden Deegan is a two-time 250SX champion in Monster Energy AMA Supercross!

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider clinched his second 250SX West Division title in dominating fashion, winning the St. Louis SX East/West Showdown and clinching the '26 title at the eighth round of the ten-round championship. He needed a win paired with his teammate Max Anstie to finish fifth or worse in order to win the title, and he got exactly that.

The gates dropped and it was Cole Davies, Nick Romano, and Seth Hammaker leading the field early. Davies led the first few laps as Haiden Deegan started around sixth and began charging forward. Romano made a mistake and Deegan made a two-for-one pass on both Kawasaki teammates Romano and Hammaker to take over second. Then, he went after Davies out front. A few laps later, Deegan was able to make a pass and check out. Deegan picked up his sixth race win of the season (his 13th career 250SX win), with this season (and second title) stamping him as an elite racer.

Max Anstie was running eighth, then dropped back to 11th. He then ran into an issue and dropped back to 15th place, which bumped Levi Kitchen (sixth at the moment) up to second in the standings and also gave Deegan the gap he needed. Deegan pulled off another statement ride, taking the race win by over 15 seconds as he took the checkered flag AND the 2026 250SX West Division title! Davies and Hammaker, both from the 250SX East Division, came through to round out the podium. Nate Thrasher and Ryder DiFrancesco rounded out the top five. Kitchen came through seventh and Anstie came through 15th, giving Deegan more than a 50-point gap, which saw him get the #1W plate early, stamping himself as a two-time 250SX West Division Champion.

"Man, this one feels good!" Deegan said after the race. "We're gonna keep digging, I ain't done yet! I'm not done ticking 'em off. We're coming to the 450 class swinging."

  • Haiden Deegan
    Haiden Deegan Align Media
  • Haiden Deegan
    Haiden Deegan Align Media

In the 250SX East Division title fight, following the left ankle injury to Jo Shimoda in his heat race tonight, it appears to be a two-horse battle now between Davies and Hammaker, with four rounds (including one more East/West Showdown) remaining. Both Davies and Hammaker are looking for their first respective professional titles. 

Watch the St. Louis 250SX video highlights below and view the results/championship standings.

Supercross

St. Louis - 250SX Showdown Main Event

April 4, 2026
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:52.297 55.140 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Cole Davies Cole Davies 17:07.951 15.654 55.449 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
3 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 17:20.291 12.341 56.681 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 17:22.068 1.777 57.320 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 17:27.251 5.184 57.605 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 190
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 133
3Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 130
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 127
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 118
Full Standings
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