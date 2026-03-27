Prado, Sexton Ahead of Detroit SX: “I'll race hard and try and be up towards the front”

The two were even going back and forth a little during Friday's press day riding session on the track, putting in a few fast sections in a row on the condensed track before letting the other go by and repeating.

As for Prado, he also has seven main event starts to his name this season, with finishes of 3-13-7-7-5-6-7. He has shown speed and significant improvements from last season’s limited look at him in SX due to his shoulder injury. Even if you would not count his podium at the season-opener, the first half of the season would have to be considered a success. Prado would agree, although knows he still has room to improve.

“I would say I'm pretty happy. I'm pretty happy with my riding,” Prado said. “I'm learning a lot, so I think, yeah, I've got to be happy with my level. I think I can improve, obviously a lot of margin to do that, and I still think I can improve this season. So, we still have a few more races and hopefully we take advantage with the with the races I did and use that experience to, you know, be a little bit better every weekend. But pretty happy with my level, yeah.”

Has he started to shift his focus towards the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship yet, or is he still focused on SX?

“My focus is on supercross because I need to take this…for me, this is a big opportunity to be every weekend at the races and to learn," he said. "If I want to be real competitive next year, I need to take this and get a lot of experience this year and learn and be better. So, I know I'm good outdoors, I just need to focus on getting better in supercross, and for sure I will be ready to go when the gate drops for Pro Motocross.”

He wants to finish the SX season strong and come into Pro Motocross swinging.

“I think I just improved in everything,” he said compared to last year. “I would say turning, rhythms, whoops, I think I improved everything, and that's why I'm riding better. And maybe, I'm more safe on track. I feel like I'm hitting everything with more safe, and that's huge for me. It was always a big stress before just to ride on a supercross track. So, now I feel like I can relax more, but still, I have a lot of margin to improve. So, yeah, hopefully we take these races and we make good steps.”