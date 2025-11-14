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2026 Progressive GNCC Racing
Powerline Park: Overall Results

Powerline Park
St Clairsville, OH United States
May 16, 2026

Overall Race Results

Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 03:11:12.414 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Craig Delong Craig Delong 03:12:11.039 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
3 Kailub Russell Kailub Russell 03:12:35.539 Boonville, NC United States Yamaha
4 Liam Draper Liam Draper 03:12:36.933 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
5 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:14:03.993 Australia Australia Honda
6 Josh Strang Josh Strang 03:14:29.370 Inverell, Australia Australia Beta
7 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 03:15:14.299 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
8 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 03:15:22.139 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
9 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:16:00.268 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
10 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 03:17:01.720 Cookeville, TN United States Honda
11 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 03:17:11.060 Phillipsburg, NJ United States KTM
12 Hunter Smith Hunter Smith 03:18:25.413 Gainesville, TX United States Husqvarna
13 Jiggs Fustini Jiggs Fustini 03:18:41.770 North Stonington, CT United States KTM
14 Ryder Lafferty Ryder Lafferty 03:18:48.990 Millville, NJ United States Honda
15 Colton Shields Colton Shields 03:19:18.099 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna
16 Cole Whitmer Cole Whitmer 03:21:34.490 Amity, PA United States GasGas
17 Lane Whitmer Lane Whitmer 03:21:54.140 Amity, PA United States GasGas
18 Ryan Amancio Ryan Amancio 03:22:06.095 New Milford, CT United States KTM
19 Brayden Baisley Brayden Baisley 03:22:10.020 Crossville, TN United States Yamaha
20 James Jenkins James Jenkins 03:22:20.099 House Springs, MO United States Triumph
47 Josh Toth Josh Toth 02:49:51.138 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
141 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 01:37:49.758 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
170 Grant Davis Grant Davis 00:35:10.819 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
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