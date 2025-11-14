2026 Progressive GNCC Racing Powerline Park: Overall Results
May 16, 2026
Overall Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|03:11:12.414
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Craig Delong
|03:12:11.039
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|3
|Kailub Russell
|03:12:35.539
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha
|4
|Liam Draper
|03:12:36.933
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|5
|Angus Riordan
|03:14:03.993
|Australia
|Honda
|6
|Josh Strang
|03:14:29.370
|Inverell, Australia
|Beta
|7
|Grant Baylor
|03:15:14.299
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|8
|Ben Kelley
|03:15:22.139
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|9
|Brody Johnson
|03:16:00.268
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|10
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:17:01.720
|Cookeville, TN
|Honda
|11
|Jason T Tino
|03:17:11.060
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|12
|Hunter Smith
|03:18:25.413
|Gainesville, TX
|Husqvarna
|13
|Jiggs Fustini
|03:18:41.770
|North Stonington, CT
|KTM
|14
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:18:48.990
|Millville, NJ
|Honda
|15
|Colton Shields
|03:19:18.099
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
|16
|Cole Whitmer
|03:21:34.490
|Amity, PA
|GasGas
|17
|Lane Whitmer
|03:21:54.140
|Amity, PA
|GasGas
|18
|Ryan Amancio
|03:22:06.095
|New Milford, CT
|KTM
|19
|Brayden Baisley
|03:22:10.020
|Crossville, TN
|Yamaha
|20
|James Jenkins
|03:22:20.099
|House Springs, MO
|Triumph
|47
|Josh Toth
|02:49:51.138
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
|141
|Michael Witkowski
|01:37:49.758
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|170
|Grant Davis
|00:35:10.819
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM